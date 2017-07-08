Local malls help Simon to reach Susan G. Komen fundraising goal

Dadeland Mall, The Falls and Miami International Mall — along with more than 180 Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide — have surpassed their $1 million fundraising goal for 2017 in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer.

Dadeland Mall, The Falls and Miami International Mall are participating in a range of activities from October 2016 through October 2017 to raise funds.

“It is thanks to the tremendous support and engagement we have received from our retailers, shoppers, community partners and employees that we were able to achieve, and exceed this fundraising goal in support of Susan G. Komen,” said Sara Valega, area director of marketing for Miami International Mall.

“From selling discount cards to honoring survivors through photos and messages to hosting race events at our centers, we are so grateful to all who participated and contributed as part of this campaign to reduce deaths from breast cancer,” she added.

“Reaching the $1 million mark is truly an incredible accomplishment, largely due in part to the unwavering commitment that we’ve received from Simon and their network of supporters,” said Christina Alford, Komen’s senior vice president of development. “These dollars will truly make an impact in the lives of countless men and women, whether to meet the most critical needs in our communities or to continue making headway in breakthrough research to prevent and ultimately cure breast cancer.”

Simon will continue its support of Susan G. Komen in 2018, pledging to raise another $1 million through various fundraising initiatives.

For more information about Simon, visit simon.com. For more information about Susan G. Komen, visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.