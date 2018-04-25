Local Organizations Host Free Workplace Violence and Active Shooter Training

The Rotary Club of Miami Brickell, Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc. and Christ Journey Church partner to offer the community comprehensive active shooter training

Following the ongoing epidemic of mass shootings across the country, corporate risk management services provider, Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, and the Rotary Club of Miami Brickell, have teamed up to sponsor a comprehensive workplace violence/active shooter training seminar. The event will take place on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 12:30 – 5 p.m. at Christ Journey Church, located at 624 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables, FL, 33134. The training is free and open to the community. Tickets are required for entry and are available at eventbrite.com.

Pinkerton’s instructors will provide attendees with a foundation of the skills necessary to make good decisions in the fractions of a second available when presented with a life or death situation. The seminar also provides insight into the mindset of the potential shooter and how that information can aid in avoidance and diffusion of the crisis. The training will also provide foundational skills that can be used to develop an overall plan that is based and guided by strong, solid policy.

“The instructors will highlight best practices for advance recognition of the signs of violence and discuss effective de-escalation techniques,” said Keith E. Noble, Ph.D., Director of Pinkerton Miami’s Office. “The mastering of these skills is critical, as they can be the most important factor in either calming or fueling aggression levels.”

“It is unfortunate that people in our community are experiencing these tragedies. We are committed to serving our local community and that involves giving people the tools they need to be safe in today’s world,” said Heather E. Waldron, President of the Rotary Club of Miami Brickell.

Pinkerton is committed to playing an active role to increase security awareness and preparedness in the community. As the world’s preeminent provider of risk management services and solutions, Pinkerton has worked with some of the world’s largest organizations to identify and mitigate non-insurable risk—to include the implementation of actionable training designed to help clients prevent these types of heinous acts.

For more information on the event, please e-mail rcmiamibrickell@gmail.com.