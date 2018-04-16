Luxury Garage Sale hosts opening night for its Gables pop-up store

South Florida’s most prominent residents and influencers gathered to celebrate the Apr. 4 opening of Chicago-based Luxury Garage Sale’s month long pop-up store in the Shops at Merrick Park, Suite 1210, in Coral Gables.

The night’s guests, included bloggers Gabriela Medina, Fati Cordeie, Valeria Barrientos and Andrea Salazar, just to name a few. All shoppers were enjoying prestigious Italian prosecco Foss Marai, delicious bites by Yard House and sweet treats by Misha’s cupcakes.

Luxury Garage Sale, one of the leading authenticated online luxury consignment stores with a brick and mortar presence in such cities as Chicago and Dallas will keep their local pop-up shop open until May 1.

“A pop-up is a great way to bring the Luxury Garage Sale store experience to our clients, providing them with our white glove service and opportunity to connect with LGS face to face,” explained Brielle Buchberg, Luxury Garage Sale’s co-founder.

Founded in 2011 by childhood friends, Brielle Buchberg and Lindsay Segal, Luxury Garage Sale has evolved from a family basement operation to becoming a leader in the $18 billion luxury consignment industry. With items ranging from one of a kind Hermes Crocodile Birkin Bags, to unique Chanel and Dior pieces, Luxury Garage Sale is hoping to create a more personal luxury shopping experience and redefine consignment business all while connecting with their customer.

“Today’s shoppers recognize that consigning is an opportunity to recycle their wardrobe in order to shop more. The concept of consigning has now become the norm, so people are consigning more regularly because they know they can buy a luxury item and reconsign later to get some of their money back,” Buchberg added.

In addition to allowing the buyers to experience the luxury consignment goods in person before purchasing them, Luxury Garage Sale will be offering complimentary white glove home pickup service or in store drop-offs that do not require an appointment.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

For more information visit www.luxurygaragesale.com.