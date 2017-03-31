Magic City Casino, Miami’s first casino to offer Las Vegas style slot machines, will present a free concert by world-renowned reggae group,

The Wailers, on Saturday, Apr. 8, 8 p.m., at Sky 7-37, the casino’s intimate outdoor stage. The Wailers, originally co-founded by reggae icon Bob Marley, will be performing the Legend album live.

“The Wailers will put on an epic show! Come celebrate with this legendary band as they perform your favorite reggae anthems live,” said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of Magic City Casino.

The Wailers, currently led by bassist and co-founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, have been performing their timeless reggae hits around the world since 1974. The band will be performing the Legend album live in its entirety featuring smash hits, Three Little Birds, I Shot The Sheriff and Jamming, among others.

Legend, released in 1984, is the best-selling reggae album of all-time, with over 30 million copies sold. It is considered one of the most influential albums of its genre.

The free concert is open to all ages. For more details, visit www.magiccitycasino.com or call 844-234-SHOW.

Magic City Casino will present the following entertainment:

Apr. 15, Raul Acosta & Oro Sólido, 9 p.m.;

Apr. 28, The Four Tops, 8 p.m.;

June 8, Carlos Mencia headlining Ultimate Miami Comedian, 8 p.m.;

June 9, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners, Sharon Needles & Jinkx Monsoon, headlining Ultimate Miami Drag Queen, 9 p.m., and

June 10, Rob Base, TKA and Lime headlining Ultimate Miami Bartender, 9 p.m.

Magic City Casino features 800 Las Vegas-style slot machines, 25-table Poker Room, outdoor concert amphitheater, multi-purpose indoor venue, seasonal live greyhound racing and multiple food and beverage outlets, among other state-of-the-art amenities. Magic City Casino is open every day (Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. The casino is located at 450 NW 37 Ave. in Miami and offers free parking and valet service.

For more information, visit www.magiccitycasino.com.