Maria Garcia named president-elect of Cuban American Bar Association

The law firm of Zumpano Patricios & Winker PA (ZP&W) has announced that Income Partner Maria D. Garcia has been elected president-elect of the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA). Her term as president will begin on Jan. 1, 2019.

CABA is a non-profit voluntary bar association founded in 1974 by lawyers of Cuban descent. CABA’s members include judges, lawyers and law students of all backgrounds interested in issues affecting the Cuban community, as well as broader legal and human rights issues impacting the South Florida community as a whole.

“Being elected president-elect of CABA is truly humbling,” Garcia said. “I look forward to continuing to grow CABA’s presence in the community, and raising awareness and funds for our Pro Bono Project and Foundation, while developing excellent legal programming for our members.”

At ZP&W, Garcia focuses her practice on healthcare law, commercial litigation and international law matters. In addition to her involvement in CABA, Garcia is a member of the Florida Bar Health Law Section and serves as a vice president of the board of directors of the Florida International University (FIU) Alumni Association.

“We are so proud of Maria’s accomplishments in the community and professionally,” said ZP&W managing shareholder Joseph Zumpano.

“CABA is one of the most influential voluntary bar associations in Florida and we know that under her leadership, CABA will certainly thrive.”

She received her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from FIU and her law degree from FIU’s College of Law, where she served as president of the Moot Court.

Garcia resides in Coral Gables.