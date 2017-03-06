Marlins Think Tank is a curriculum-enhancement program that uses the Marlins as the basis for learning

The Miami Marlins are now accepting applications to participate in the 2017 Marlins Think Tank Week, presented by SchoolPool, a program of the Florida Department of Transportation. The deadline for entries is April 21. To participate in Marlins Think Tank Week, teachers need to have their students complete a Think Tank lesson and submit that lesson to the Miami Marlins. Sixteen winning classrooms will win a visit from a Marlins player.

During Marlins Think Tank Week, the Miami Marlins roster will visit classrooms across South Florida, listening to presentations from students, sharing personal experiences in education, and celebrating what they learned.

The Marlins Think Tank is a curriculum-enhancement program that utilizes the Miami Marlins as the basis for learning. Marlins Think Tank aims to enrich the learning experiences of children in grades 4 through 6 by linking baseball to the curriculum areas of writing, language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, and health & fitness. The program provides lesson plans which meet Florida State Standards as adopted by FDOE, with the Miami Marlins as the lesson theme! Throughout the lessons, students will read about baseball, learn about Miami, and even hear from some current Miami Marlins professional baseball players.

SchoolPool is a free program of the Florida Department of Transportation. The program helps reduce traffic congestion around schools, promotes safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and helps the environment. The program also connects families interested in carpooling, biking and walking to and from school and provides incentives to parents and students who share the ride. Visit goschoolpool.com for more information.

For more information on Marlins Think Tank Week, please visit Marlins.com/ThinkTank.