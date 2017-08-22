Marquis Bank commits $275,000 to educate low-income children

Marquis Bank has committed $275,000 to help low-income children in Miami-Dade County receive quality educational opportunities.

“There is a significant need in Miami-Dade County, and assisting the youth of South Florida is a very important part of Marquis Bank’s mission and values,” said Wanda Marin, Marquis Bank’s compliance officer and audit manager.

“It is our belief that this gift can help children to build on their future and the future of our community. I would like to encourage other banks in South Florida to join in this positive effort to give more educational options to the low-income children of Miami-Dade,” Marin added.

Marquis Bank donated through the AAA Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships solely to qualifying low-income, disabled or displaced students. It is one of two scholarship funding organizations approved to administer the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program.

The scholarships enable low-income children to gain access to schools that will lead to a successful outcome.

Marquis Bank, with branches in Coral Gables and Aventura, and more than $490 million in assets, is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and investors. Marquis has successfully blended convenient state-of-the-art technology with personal attention to create an exceptional banking experience for its clients.

