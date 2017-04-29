Miami Dade College’s Foundation raised a record $2.1 million to benefit student scholarships during its sold out 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Apr. 18, making it the most successful event in its 15-year history.

The event also saw its highest attendance and sponsorship to date with more than 1,000 attendees and a record 98 sponsoring organizations.\ The funds raised by MDC Foundation will be used for scholarships for current and future students.

Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, MDC’s president, announced the record-breaking results of the fundraiser during the ceremony at the Hilton Miami Downtown. Hall of Fame sponsorships totaled $1.1 million. During the event, Dr. Padrón announced two surprise donations bringing the grand total to $2.1 million. The Mitchell Wolfson Sr. Foundation donated $1 million, and Florida Blue donated $100,000 — all to benefit students.

This year’s top benefactors to the MDC Alumni Hall of Fame include RICOH Inc, Grupo Mezerhane, Morrison Brown Argiz & Farra (MBAF), OHL-Arellano, Leon Medical Centers, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and The Lennar Foundation. The full sponsor list can be found online at www.mdc.edu/halloffame.

The MDC Alumni Hall of Fame is MDC Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Each year, Miami Dade College celebrates the accomplishments of successful alumni from a wide range of careers. The 2017 inductee class is no exception, with distinguished leaders who have impacted their fields and have positively represented MDC in their community. Past inductees include actor Andy Garcia, publisher Jerry Powers, retired journalist Tony Segreto, prominent attorney Cesar Alvarez, music industry mogul Emilio Estefan, Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz, and star athlete and former Dolphin receiver Nat Moore, to name a few.

For more information about the MDC Alumni Hall of Fame, and to make a donation, visit www.mdc.edu/halloffame.

Following is a complete list of this year’s honorees:

Banking — Fernando L. Crespo, senior vice president, SunTrust Bank Inc.;

Construction — Eric Montes de Oca, vice president and partner, Grycon LLC;

Education — Daniel Marcos Mateo, principal, BioTECH @ Richmond Heights (9-12 High School);

Engineering — Carlos A. Penin, PE, president, CAP Government Inc.;

Entrepreneurship — Joe Arriola, chair of the Public Health Trust, Jackson Health System;

Finance — Yolanda R. Nader, CEO/CFO, Dosal Tobacco Corp.;

Health Care — Aurelio M. Fernandez III, president and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System;

Hospitality & Tourism — David Healy, vice president and general manager, The Graham Companies/Graham Hospitality;

Journalism-Print — Rick Jervis, national correspondent, USA Today;

Law — José I. Astigarraga, shareholder, Astigarraga Davis;

Nonprofit — Rosa Maria Plasencia, president and CEO, Amigos for Kids;

Performing Arts–Dance — Lloyd Knight, principal dancer, Martha Graham Dance Company;

Psychology — Judith Migoya, PsyD, psychologist and co-owner, Pediatric Psychology Associates;

Public Relations — Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, vice president of Community Affairs, NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, and

Visual Arts — Sinuhé Vega Negrin, visual artist, Sinuhé Vega Negrin Studio.