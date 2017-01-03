MDC to offer free workshops for business owners and start-ups

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) acclaimed School of Business will offer free workshops to business owners and entrepreneurs from low- and moderate-income areas in Miami-Dade County, as part of its Small Business Education Program/Grow Miami initiative.

MDC has been awarded multiple grants by Citi Foundation that have enabled the school to offer free technical seminars and coaching sessions to more than 500 business owners and entrepreneurs since 2008.

“We are extremely thankful to Citi Foundation for its continued support and giving us the opportunity to develop an innovative small business platform,” said Dr. Ana M. Cruz, chair of the School of Business at Wolfson Campus. “This year’s program will offer business owners an array of seminars, including digital marketing, sales and finances. We have organized a very comprehensive program consisting of six sessions, followed by a second phase where professionals provide individual assistance to the small business owners.”

This year’s program will include an English and Spanish track:

• Six technical seminars for existing businesses in English beginning Mar. 8, 2017, followed by coaching sessions for those who complete the first part of the program.

• Two-night workshops for potential business owners or start-up in Spanish on Apr. 19 and 26, 2017.

All sessions will take place at MDC’s Wolfson campus in downtown Miami.

Seats are limited so register now at mdc.edu/smallbusiness.

Registration for the English program will close Feb. 6. Registration for the Spanish program at mdc.edu/negicios will close Apr. 3.

For more information about these free business workshops, contact Josie Lorenzo, program manager at 305-237-3822, or send email to smallbusinessprogram@mdc.edu.