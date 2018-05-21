MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, May 20 through Sunday, May 27, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on both eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 27th Avenue for overhead sign structure installation on Monday, May 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, May 22. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Take exit to southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
OR
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or NW 37th Avenue:
- Continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
OR
- Continue northbound on NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
To continue westbound on SR 836:
- Take exit to NW 27th Avenue and turn left
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right or continue northbound to access MIA
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right or continue northbound to access MIA
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right or continue northbound to access MIA
Permanent Ramp Closure
The existing westbound SR 836 loop exit ramp to southbound NW 57th Avenue will be permanently closed and drivers will access a new exit ramp to northbound or southbound NW 57th Avenue from westbound SR 836 located just east of the existing loop exit ramp on Monday, May 21 at 5 a.m.
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be temporarily closed for reconstruction on Sunday, May 20 at 10 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Continue northbound on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and northbound NW 87th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for a traffic shift on Sunday, May 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, February 22. Drivers are advised to follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers seeking access to westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue and turn left
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Cross over NW 87th Avenue
- Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers seeking access to NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Continue to NW 87th Avenue
Drivers seeking access to westbound SR 836 from NW 87th Avenue can
- Continue northbound on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall removal on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for MSE wall installation, paving, earthwork, bridge demolition and lighting installation on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers exiting MIA can:
- Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto 14th Street
- Turn left onto 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from NW 21st Street can:
- Continue westbound on NW 21st Street
- Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto 14th Street
- Turn left onto 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for paving and overhang structure installation on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for earthwork and paving on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing and grubbing on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow poster detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
OR
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing and grubbing on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue and turn left
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA
OR
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 57th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Take exit to MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Continue to NW 37th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work, clearing and grubbing on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street
- Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and earthwork on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, May 22 through Thursday, May 24 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Continue northbound on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp & Lane Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 mainline exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, May 22 through Thursday, May 24 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers seeking access to southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 107th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers seeking access to NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers seeking access to westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue and turn left
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Cross over NW 87th Avenue
- Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers seeking access to NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Continue to NW 87th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for striping on Sunday, May 20 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access westbound SR 836 and Perimeter Road from northbound NW 57th Avenue:
- Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive
- Turn left onto NW 62nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road
To access westbound SR 836 from Perimeter Road:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
To access Perimeter Road from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to NW 57th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road
To access southbound NW 57th Avenue from westbound SR 836:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
To access Perimeter Road from westbound SR 836:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road
To access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound Perimeter Road:
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
To access NW 57th Avenue from westbound Perimeter Road:
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork on Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for earthwork and drainage work on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 25 at 10 p.m. The lanes will remain closed until Saturday, May 26 at 6 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
OR
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
Drivers exiting westbound SR 836 at NW 37th Avenue or going westbound on NW 14th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 34th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for milling and paving on Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Monday, May 21 through Saturday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 34th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 34th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 34th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Terrace to access NW 34th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 11th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge work on Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Monday, May 21 through Saturday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Monday, May 21 through Saturday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 17th Avenue between NW 9th Street and NW South River Drive for bridge demolition on Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW North River Drive to access NW 17th Avenue
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Continue onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 17th Avenue
To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
To access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
