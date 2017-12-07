Meet Eduard Tiozzo, Ph.D.,MSCTI and Masters Swimmer

Do you know who Eddie Tiozzo is?

Here’s a summary of this Coral Gables resident, whom you may already know, or not know!

Read all about his swimming accomplishments and future meets/goals.

Resident of Coral Gables

Education: Masters in Clinical Research and PhD in Exercise Physiology

Employment: Faculty at UM School of Medicine

Swimming Highlights

Pool

Multiple United States Masters Swimming (USMS) National Championship Medalist

27 Individual USMS Top 10 rankings

2 USMS National Titles with Swim Fort Lauderdale Masters (2015 and 2017)

#1 World Ranking in 400 medley relay (2011)

Open Water

10k open water in Bermuda (2016; 3rd in my age group)

5k open water in Barbados (2017; 2nd in my age group)

Future Meets:

USMS National Championship, Indianapolis (May 2018) USMS 5k Open Water National Championship, Long Island, NYC (July 2018) FINA World Masters Championship, South Korea (August 2019)

What is U.S. Masters Swimming? USMS is a national membership-operated nonprofit organization that provides membership benefits to nearly 60,000 Masters swimmers across the country. These benefits include insurance, SWIMMER magazine, sanctioned events, and many others. USMS and its 52 Local Masters Swimming Committees (LMSCs) provide direct support to more than 1,500 Masters Swimming clubs and workout groups. Structure and organization of USMS programs vary and are driven by factors such as pool availability, instructor or coach availability, community support, and finances. The majority of locations offering Masters Swimming programs have coaches on deck. Coaches write workouts and provide feedback and instruction. Visit this site to learn more.