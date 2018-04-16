Meet Neighborhood Team Leader: Officer Bo Williams

If you are a Coral Gables resident living south of Coral Way and north of Bird Road, east of Red Road and west of Douglas Road, Officer Bo Williams is the officer you want to know.

He is your area’s Neighborhood Team Leader (NTL), one of four specially trained police officers assigned to specific neighborhoods focused on delivering customized police services. NTL Williams works closely with his assigned area to identify and address issues related to crime, traffic and quality of life.

You can reach out to NTL Williams by phone at 786-562-6944 or email at ntlwilliams@coralgables.com.