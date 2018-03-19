Meet Neighborhood Team Leader Officer Joe Fleres

If you are a Coral Gables resident living in the area bordered by SW Eighth Street to the north, Coral Way/Miracle Mile to the south, Douglas Road to the east and Red Road to the west, Officer Joe Fleres is the officer you want to know.

Officer Fleres is your area’s Neighborhood Team Leader (NTL), one of four specially trained police officers assigned to specific neighborhoods focused on delivering customized police services. NTL Fleres works closely with his assigned area to identify and address issues related to crime, traffic and quality of life.

You can reach out to NTL Fleres by phone at 305-733-0165 or email at ntlfleres@coralgables.com.