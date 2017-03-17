This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Melissa Institute, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to the study and prevention of violence through education, community service, research support, and consultation, hosted its annual fundraiser, “Peace, Harmony & Moonlight,” March 16 at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens.

The Institute’s mission is to prevent violence and promote safer communities through education and application of research-based knowledge. The event’s theme is offered as follows:

Peace: The Melissa Institute for Violence Prevention and Treatment is a nonprofit organization whose is to reduce the incidence of violence. Our hope is for peace.

The Melissa Institute for Violence Prevention and Treatment is a nonprofit organization whose is to reduce the incidence of violence. Our hope is for peace. Harmony: Beautiful live music caressed guests as soft breezes whisper around them. They enjoyed wine and dined with friends old and new. It was a gathering that promoted harmony — the kind you hear and the kind you feel.

Beautiful live music caressed guests as soft breezes whisper around them. They enjoyed wine and dined with friends old and new. It was a gathering that promoted harmony — the kind you hear and the kind you feel. Moonlight: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at night is a magical place. Guests took a special tram ride through the garden in the moonlight as they viewed sculpture by internationally renowned artists. It was a peaceful, memorable evening that will long linger with guests after the moonlight has faded.

On May 5, 1995, Melissa Aptman was murdered in St. Louis. A Miami native, she was just two weeks away from graduation from Washington University. A year after her death, Melissa’s family, friends and violence prevention experts established The Melissa Institute for Violence Prevention and Treatment to honor her memory and make a difference by working to prevent violence and assist victims.

The mission of the Institute is accomplished in the following ways:

Education

Consultation

Community Service

Research Support

The Melissa Institute is based at the University of Miami’s Max Orovitz Building, 1507 Levante Ave., #331, Coral Gables, FL 33146‎. Contact the organization’s offices at info@melissainstitute.org or call 305-284-2930.

Board photo above: Etiony Aldarondo, Ph.D., Provost at Carlos Abizu University; Past President of The Melissa Institute Suzanne L. Keeley, Ph.D.; Melissa’s mother, Lynn Aptman, M.Ed., President & Founder of The Melissa Institute; Executive Director of The Melissa Institute Heather D. Winters, LMHC, M.S.Ed.; VP of The Melissa Institute Karyn I. Cunningham, UTD Government & Community Engagement Specialist and Councilmember District-1 Village of Palmetto Bay; Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia of the Eleventh Circuit’s G.R.A.C.E. Court (Growth Renewed through Acceptance, Change & Empowerment); Dr. Daniel A. Santisteban, Ph.D., Psychologist/Professor and Director-Dunspaugh Dalton Community & Educational Well-Being Research Center, School of Education and Human Development at the University of Miami