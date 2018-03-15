Metropolis Fitness continues to grow as it enters 10th year

In the ultra-competitive world of health and fitness, Metropolis Fitness, located at 1430 Madruga Ave. in Coral Gables, is a standout.

Well over half of new gyms and fitness centers fail in the first five years, yet Metropolis continues to adapt and grow as it enters its 10th year. In fact, Metropolis has become the signature gym for those from surrounding areas such South Miami, Coconut Grove and Pinecrest.

“We know what our members and prospective members want in a gym,” said Pilar Saravia, Metropolis’ co-founder and general manager.

”We have something for everyone.”

As an example, Saravia points to the gym’s addition of realryder stationary bikes, which offer a more extensive workout than conventional machines. However, Metropolis still has plenty of the traditional bikes to accommodate members who prefer them.

“People want choices and we are happy to oblige,” she said.

There is no shortage of choices or amenities at Metropolis. The gym has a total of 10,000 square feet comprising the main workout area, three studios for specialized classes, a juice bar, and locker rooms with showers that make it a pleasure for members to go directly to work after their exercise routines. There also is plenty of free parking in the garage above the gym — and, because of customer demand, towel service.

Metropolis has extensive offerings of equipment for both strength and cardio conditioning. If there is a top-quality piece of equipment or exercise machine on the market, then Metropolis probably has it in abundance.

Equally important, the equipment is kept in immaculate condition, while the gym is always spotless and fresh.

“I would be the first to admit that when it comes to the gum’s upkeep, I’m completely obsessed,” Saravia said. “I just can’t stand even the smallest imperfections.”

The gym’s spacious layout and abundance of equipment means that members can work out efficiently, without interruptions.

For members who want a professional to guide their workouts, the gym maintains a large roster of certified personal trainers.

What makes Metropolis stand out, however, are its group classes and special events that have gained a devoted following. Their success is, in large part, due to the area’s best instructors who have joined Metropolis over the years because of its top-quality facilities and solid management.

Metropolis’ most popular group classes include Awesome Hour with Lem Brown, Power Pilates with Gina Murray, and realryder with David Lopez and Brad Sonnett. Metropolis’ special events such as its full-moon, roof-top yoga classes, also are wildly popular.

For more information call 305-722-6000 or send email to info@metfitspa.com.