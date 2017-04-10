Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

The Meyer Inquirer: April 2017 Edition

By: Meyer Group |April 10, 2017

meyer inquirer-min

Dear Friends,

Thank you for reading the April 2017 edition of the Meyer Inquirer!

Q1 is now behind us and we look forward to the second quarter of the year. Below is a snapshot of the Total Sales Volume for Q1 2017 in Miami Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, and Coconut Grove.

For a detailed account of how your neighborhood performed in Q1, follow this link to download the Compass Markets App or email us for a customized market analysis of your home or neighborhood.
meyer1-min

As usual, we have collected a few of our favorite shopping, nightlife, dining, and featured listings below. Take a moment to check them out and let us know what you think.

Thank you for trusting us with your real estate needs, investments, and referrals!

Warm Wishes,
The Meyer Group
meyergroup@compass.com

 

Billion Dollar Company
Less than four years since launching, technology-driven real estate brokerage Compass now operates in 30 offices across 10 regions. Read more

Compass Collections

Forbes had a chance to check out Compass Collections, our newest tool, and referred to it as the Pinterest of real estate. If you haven’t started your collection yet, find out how.



1-min

chrome hearsShopping
Chrome Hearts Miami is a space where the retail “experience” as its been known is unhinged. The constant interplay between artists, designers, and artisans comes together under one roof. The space us home to emerging and established artist who have been chosen to create one of a kind pieces for this Chrome Hearts location. This is one shopping destination you dont want to miss.

 

2-minDining
Area 31 – Looking for a great view, and outdoor terrace lounge?  Miami’s favorite elevated hangout, Area 31, located in the Epic Hotel. On top of great drinks, Chef Birk’s elegant yet approachable cuisine draws attention to the plate adds to the great downtown experience! Enjoy your evening with spectacular drinks, food, and views of the Miami skyline.

3-minNightlife
Fifty Ultra Lounge – Located on the 50th floor rooftop of the W Miami, this lounge is an indoor-outdoor poolside club with sweeping views of the city. Fifty’s stunning interiors are layered with grained marbles and woods, Japanese woodblock-inspired prints and plants, with salt air and fresh floral blossoms scenting the sky-high atmosphere.

1-min
2-minSkylar Mai Montessori
Now Open for Fall Enrollment!
3-min

Benjamin, Levi’s son, loves the time he spends at Skylar May Hebrew Montessori. The school’s goal is to provide a toddler with the ideal environment to make the most of this irreplaceable period of time. The small classroom size ensures that children are given the utmost attention, love and care during their time there. They offer both half day and full day programs for ages 1-6 years old! There is even a summer program. Reach out for more details here.
featured listings-min
1-minMiami Beach – Vacant Lot
6455 Pine Tree Drive Circle
343′ on the water
This unique 27,860 SqFt corner lot boasts 343 Feet of wrap-around water-frontage with water views across the La Gorce & Indian Creek Waterways. Create your own private sanctuary in a quiet cul-de-sac on Pine Tree Drive Circle. This property is ideal for even the largest private yachts, with unobstructed access to Biscayne Bay and the ocean.  www.6455pinetree.com
0.64 AC
27,860 SQFT
$9,900,000
2-minCoconut Grove
2630 Natoma St 
This 5 Unit Multi-Family Property is located in a Single Family Neighborhood in the North Grove! Turn-Key with $116,000 of Annual Income. Rent all 5 Units, or live in one while the other pay off your mortgage. Entire Building completely renovated with New Roof, Floors, Impact Windows, A/C, Plumbing, and Electrical! www.2630natoma.com
5 UNITS
MULTIFAMILY
$1,675,000

3-minEdgewater
*NEW PRICE*
601 NE 36th St 1404
Wake up in Paradise with stunning views of the wide open bay, city, ocean. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath unit is bright & spacious featuring modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, a private balcony, & a gorgeous kitchen. The building has top of the line amenities including 2 pools, 2 jacuzzis, sauna, fitness center, business center, BBQ area, children’s playroom, dog park, convenience store, 2 party rooms, movie theater, & 24-hour valet & security www.Blue1404.com
2 BED
2.5 BATH
$449,000

 

4-minNautilus, Miami Beach

4260 Pine Tree Drive

Build your dream home on Pine Tree Drive. Approved plans for a 4,696 SQ FT under A/C. Luxury modern home directly across from the JCC and just 3 blocks from the beach. Designed by Virtual Design Group, open floor plan living, high ceilings, large windows & doors, spacious dining room, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms & 1 half bath. Land for sale with approved plans ready to start construction! Represented by Compass agent Mendel Fellig.

11,850 SqFt Lot |  $1,975,000

55-min
12-minManhattan 
15 W 63rd Street,
Apt 28A
This Sprawling, 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom residence (originally configured as a 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom) frames iconic Manhattan views from its high-floor Lincoln Center perch, boasting 51 linear feet of Central Park-facing windows.

Repped by New York agent Jay Glazer

2 BED
3 BATH
$8,500,000

last-minMontecito, Santa Barbara, CA 
511 Las Fuentes Drive

Spectacular mountain & lake views, expansive rooms, high ceilings & superior construction – one of the larger homes in Birnam Wood, and it has been extensively remodeled. Absolutely turn-key!

Check out this incredible property video here!

Repped by Montecito, Santa Barbara  agent Susan Pate

3 BED
4.5 BATH
$5,200,000

 

meyerfooter-min

 
