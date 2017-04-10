Dear Friends,
Thank you for reading the April 2017 edition of the Meyer Inquirer!
Q1 is now behind us and we look forward to the second quarter of the year. Below is a snapshot of the Total Sales Volume for Q1 2017 in Miami Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, and Coconut Grove.
For a detailed account of how your neighborhood performed in Q1, follow this link to download the Compass Markets App or email us for a customized market analysis of your home or neighborhood.
As usual, we have collected a few of our favorite shopping, nightlife, dining, and featured listings below. Take a moment to check them out and let us know what you think.
Thank you for trusting us with your real estate needs, investments, and referrals!
Warm Wishes,
The Meyer Group
meyergroup@compass.com
Forbes had a chance to check out Compass Collections, our newest tool, and referred to it as the Pinterest of real estate. If you haven’t started your collection yet, find out how.
Shopping
Chrome Hearts Miami is a space where the retail “experience” as its been known is unhinged. The constant interplay between artists, designers, and artisans comes together under one roof. The space us home to emerging and established artist who have been chosen to create one of a kind pieces for this Chrome Hearts location. This is one shopping destination you dont want to miss.
Dining
Area 31 – Looking for a great view, and outdoor terrace lounge? Miami’s favorite elevated hangout, Area 31, located in the Epic Hotel. On top of great drinks, Chef Birk’s elegant yet approachable cuisine draws attention to the plate adds to the great downtown experience! Enjoy your evening with spectacular drinks, food, and views of the Miami skyline.
Nightlife
Fifty Ultra Lounge – Located on the 50th floor rooftop of the W Miami, this lounge is an indoor-outdoor poolside club with sweeping views of the city. Fifty’s stunning interiors are layered with grained marbles and woods, Japanese woodblock-inspired prints and plants, with salt air and fresh floral blossoms scenting the sky-high atmosphere.
Skylar Mai Montessori
Now Open for Fall Enrollment!
343′ on the water
|
|
601 NE 36th St 1404
|
4260 Pine Tree Drive
Build your dream home on Pine Tree Drive. Approved plans for a 4,696 SQ FT under A/C. Luxury modern home directly across from the JCC and just 3 blocks from the beach. Designed by Virtual Design Group, open floor plan living, high ceilings, large windows & doors, spacious dining room, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms & 1 half bath. Land for sale with approved plans ready to start construction! Represented by Compass agent Mendel Fellig.
11,850 SqFt Lot | $1,975,000
Apt 28A
Repped by New York agent Jay Glazer
|
Spectacular mountain & lake views, expansive rooms, high ceilings & superior construction – one of the larger homes in Birnam Wood, and it has been extensively remodeled. Absolutely turn-key!
Check out this incredible property video here!
Repped by Montecito, Santa Barbara agent Susan Pate
|
Nautilus, Miami Beach
