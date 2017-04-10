Dear Friends,

Q1 is now behind us and we look forward to the second quarter of the year. Below is a snapshot of the Total Sales Volume for Q1 2017 in Miami Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, and Coconut Grove.

For a detailed account of how your neighborhood performed in Q1, follow this link to download the Compass Markets App or email us for a customized market analysis of your home or neighborhood.



As usual, we have collected a few of our favorite shopping, nightlife, dining, and featured listings below. Take a moment to check them out and let us know what you think.

Billion Dollar Company

Less than four years since launching, technology-driven real estate brokerage Compass now operates in 30 offices across 10 regions. Read more

Compass Collections

Forbes had a chance to check out Compass Collections, our newest tool, and referred to it as the Pinterest of real estate. If you haven’t started your collection yet, find out how.



Shopping

Chrome Hearts Miami is a space where the retail “experience” as its been known is unhinged. The constant interplay between artists, designers, and artisans comes together under one roof. The space us home to emerging and established artist who have been chosen to create one of a kind pieces for this Chrome Hearts location. This is one shopping destination you dont want to miss. Dining

Area 31 – Looking for a great view, and outdoor terrace lounge? Miami’s favorite elevated hangout, Area 31, located in the Epic Hotel. On top of great drinks, Chef Birk’s elegant yet approachable cuisine draws attention to the plate adds to the great downtown experience! Enjoy your evening with spectacular drinks, food, and views of the Miami skyline.

Nightlife

Fifty Ultra Lounge – Located on the 50th floor rooftop of the W Miami, this lounge is an indoor-outdoor poolside club with sweeping views of the city. Fifty’s stunning interiors are layered with grained marbles and woods, Japanese woodblock-inspired prints and plants, with salt air and fresh floral blossoms scenting the sky-high atmosphere.



Skylar Mai Montessori

Now Open for Fall Enrollment!

Benjamin, Levi’s son, loves the time he spends at Skylar May Hebrew Montessori. The school’s goal is to provide a toddler with the ideal environment to make the most of this irreplaceable period of time. The small classroom size ensures that children are given the utmost attention, love and care during their time there. They offer both half day and full day programs for ages 1-6 years old! There is even a summer program. Reach out for more details here Miami Beach – Vacant Lot 6455 Pine Tree Drive Circle

343′ on the water This unique 27,860 SqFt corner lot boasts 343 Feet of wrap-around water-frontage with water views across the La Gorce & Indian Creek Waterways. Create your own private sanctuary in a quiet cul-de-sac on Pine Tree Drive Circle. This property is ideal for even the largest private yachts, with unobstructed access to Biscayne Bay and the ocean. www.6455pinetree.com 0.64 AC 27,860 SQFT $9,900,000 Coconut Grove 2630 Natoma St This 5 Unit Multi-Family Property is located in a Single Family Neighborhood in the North Grove! Turn-Key with $116,000 of Annual Income. Rent all 5 Units, or live in one while the other pay off your mortgage. Entire Building completely renovated with New Roof, Floors, Impact Windows, A/C, Plumbing, and Electrical! www.2630natoma.com 5 UNITS MULTIFAMILY $1,675,000

Edgewater *NEW PRICE*

601 NE 36th St 1404 Wake up in Paradise with stunning views of the wide open bay, city, ocean. This 2 bed, 2.5 bath unit is bright & spacious featuring modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, a private balcony, & a gorgeous kitchen. The building has top of the line amenities including 2 pools, 2 jacuzzis, sauna, fitness center, business center, BBQ area, children’s playroom, dog park, convenience store, 2 party rooms, movie theater, & 24-hour valet & security www.Blue1404.com 2 BED 2.5 BATH $449,000

Nautilus, Miami Beach 4260 Pine Tree Drive Build your dream home on Pine Tree Drive. Approved plans for a 4,696 SQ FT under A/C. Luxury modern home directly across from the JCC and just 3 blocks from the beach. Designed by Virtual Design Group, open floor plan living, high ceilings, large windows & doors, spacious dining room, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms & 1 half bath. Land for sale with approved plans ready to start construction! Represented by Compass agent Mendel Fellig. 11,850 SqFt Lot | $1,975,000

Manhattan 15 W 63rd Street,

Apt 28A This Sprawling, 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom residence (originally configured as a 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom) frames iconic Manhattan views from its high-floor Lincoln Center perch, boasting 51 linear feet of Central Park-facing windows. Repped by New York agent Jay Glazer 2 BED 3 BATH $8,500,000

Montecito, Santa Barbara, CA 511 Las Fuentes Drive Spectacular mountain & lake views, expansive rooms, high ceilings & superior construction – one of the larger homes in Birnam Wood, and it has been extensively remodeled. Absolutely turn-key! Check out this incredible property video here! Repped by Montecito, Santa Barbara agent Susan Pate 3 BED 4.5 BATH $5,200,000

