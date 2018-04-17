MG Developer Launches Curated, Concierge-Style Real Estate Services

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Benefits of the program include opportunity to move in with a 10 percent deposit, and remaining 90 percent due within 12 months, plus sale of buyer’s existing residence with no listing commissions

A new concept in concierge-style real estate services by MG Developer, a boutique residential development company, is allowing luxury buyers unprecedented flexibility in both the use of their funds to purchase a new residence, as well as flexibility in the disposition of their existing home.

The program is currently available to qualified buyers of MG Developer’s luxury boutique developments, including the now-completed Biltmore Parc and Beatrice Row, which will be completed and ready for occupancy by this summer. Both projects are part of MG Developer’s larger 150,000 square foot planned residential community called Biltmore Square, which will include a total of four residential developments.

Concierge service benefits include:

The opportunity to move in to the new residence with 10 percent down, and the remaining 90 percent due within 12 months . This allows buyers use of 90 percent of their funds for a full year, and affords them the time to sell their existing home with greater peace of mind.

For buyers who list and sell their existing home through MG Real Estate Group, sister company to MG Developer, the listing commission that would have been due to MG will be applied to the purchase price of an MG Developer residence, further reducing the overall cost of their new home.

MG will coordinate design and décor services for buyers moving into a new residence – including closets, furniture, window treatments, and other décor – with the option of completion prior to moving in.

“This program provides a rare opportunity for buyers to purchase and move-in with only 10 percent down, then take advantage of an up to 12-month closing period which allows them use of that capital towards other investments,” said Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer. “The remaining 90 percent can be utilized to generate additional returns, further reducing the ultimate purchase price of their new home.”

MG Developer’s Biltmore Parc, the five-story 32-unit development at which this program is being launched, is 50 percent sold. Located at 718 Valencia, the boutique property includes residences ranging from $1.2 million to $2 million, with each offering a one-year membership to The Club at The Biltmore Hotel. Unit sizes range from 1,650 square feet to 2,425 square feet, with second-floor units offering opulent details including private elevators and over 1,000 square feet of expansive terrace space with picturesque views of The City Beautiful.

Buyers have the option of choosing from several layouts, including two bedrooms with two baths; two bedrooms with two and a half baths and a den; and three bedrooms and three and a half baths with a den.

MG’s second project, Beatrice Row is a limited collection of nine, three-story Georgian style townhomes, and is also 50 percent sold. Ranging in size from 5,537 square feet to 5,564 square feet, prices start from $1.4 million.

Both projects are within walking distance of Downtown Coral Gables and Miracle Mile’s unique mix of world-class shopping and dining experiences.

“For those looking to buy a home, MG Developer is the only developer in Coral Gables offering these diverse residential and lifestyle options,” said Daniel Guerra, Vice President of Development Sales at Fortune International Realty. “From elegant Georgian style townhomes, to twin homes, to luxury condominiums, all residences share the unparalleled amenities of Coral Gables and the Biltmore Square community.”

For more information on this program, contact Fortune International Realty at (305) 460-6719. For more general information visitwww.MGDeveloperMiami.com .

About MG Developer

MG Developer is a residential property development company based in Coral Gables, Florida. Led by Alirio Torrealba, the firm is a subsidiary of MG Capital, and provides and implements a comprehensive array of real estate-oriented services, from concept creation and property site selection to project advancement. As a member of the Coral Gables community, MG Developer is committed to the beautification of the City and supports its Art in Public Places program, most recently commissioning an original 30’ (w) x 4’ (h) x 8’ (d) stone bench sculpture designed by Roberto Behar & Rosario Marquardt of R & R studios entitled “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” that will decorate Balboa Plaza.

About MG Real Estate Group

MG Real Estate Group is a sister company of MG Developer, a residential property development company based in Coral Gables, Florida. Led by MG Developer CEO Alirio Torrealba, the firm is a subsidiary of MG Capital and provides all-inclusive real estate services comprised of buying, selling, and investment resources.