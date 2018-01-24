MG Developer Partners with Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce to Honor Local Business Leaders

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MG Developer, a luxury boutique developer based in Coral Gables, recently partnered with the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce for The Diamond Awards Luncheon presented on December 8, 2017 at the Coral Gables Country Club.

CEO of MG Developer, Alirio Torrealba, attended the event to present the Outstanding Large Business Award to Bill Ussery Motors and the Outstanding Non-Profit Award to The Junior League of Miami.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce to honor extraordinary organizations that make Coral Gables such a remarkable city to do business in,” said Torrealba. “We look forward to continue to work with the Chamber as a partner in our quest to make Coral Gables an exceptional place to live.”

MG Developer recently unveiled Biltmore Parc, a 32-unit, boutique luxury condominium located at 718 Valencia Avenue. This project follows the success of their first residential condominium development, 444 Valencia. Their next development, Beatrice Row, is currently under construction which, together with Biltmore Parc, Biltmore Row, and Althea Row will create a community of four residential buildings in total, titled Biltmore Square. The development is located within walking distance of Coral Gables’ parks and downtown including the renowned Miracle Mile, known for its unique mix of world-class shopping and eateries.

For sales of MG developments, please contact Fortune International Realty at (305) 460-6719. For more general information, please visit www.MGDeveloperMiami.com.

About MG Developer

MG Developer is a residential property development company based in Coral Gables, Florida. Founded in 2015 by Alirio Torrealba, the firm is a subsidiary of MG Capital, and comprehensively provides and implements services that include concept creation, property site selection, and project advancement. As a member of the Coral Gables community, MG Developer actively enhances the area’s cultural and aesthetic amenities with niche properties that fit within the city’s tradition.