MG Developer Unveils Newest Luxury Condominium Development Biltmore Parc in Coral Gables

MG Developer, a Coral Gables-based niche boutique developer, unveiled its second residential development, Biltmore Parc on Wednesday, Nov. 29th. The unveiling, held at Biltmore Parc, 718 Valencia, showcased the developer’s 32-unit luxury project with a stunning creative performance and art exhibitions from world-renowned artists that are currently exhibited in the lobby in time for Art Basel.

“Coral Gables has a rich cultural history and a distinguished artistic identity and we wanted to pay tribute to that during Art Week,” said Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer. “We envision our residents enjoying the best of what this magical city offers — the tranquility of the area as well as the energy of its epic downtown district. We are thrilled to be unveiling Biltmore Parc to Coral Gables and the international community alike.”

More than 200 guests attended the momentous affair including Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, MG Developer CEO Alirio Torrealba, MG Developer COO Jenny Ducret, Coral Gables Community Foundation Executive Director Mary Snow, Fortune International Realty Chairman Walter DeFortuna, and Fortune International Realty Vice President Development of Sales Daniel Guerra.

The event also marked the official kickoff of Biltmore Square, MG’s community of four residential buildings in the same area, including the newly opened Biltmore Parc. The development is located within walking distance of Coral Gables’ parks, country clubs, exclusive golf courses, and its downtown which encompasses the renowned Miracle Mile, known for its unique mix of world-class shopping and eateries.

Other MG Developer projects under development in Coral Gables include Beatrice Row, Biltmore Row, Althea Row, as well as The Ponce. In October, MG Developer announced its first project, 444 Valencia, which secured TCO and is 100 percent sold out.

For more information, please visit MGDeveloperMiami.com. Biltmore Parc, as well as its sister project, Beatrice Row, are marketed exclusively by Fortune International Realty. For sales, contact (305) 460-6719.

About MG Developer

MG Developer is a residential property development company based in Coral Gables, Florida. Founded in 2015 by Alirio Torrealba, the firm is a subsidiary of MG Capital, and comprehensively provides and implements services that include concept creation, property site selection, and project advancement. As a member of the Coral Gables community, MG Developer actively enhances the area’s cultural and aesthetic amenities with niche properties that fit within the city’s tradition.