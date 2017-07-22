MIA unveils Military Hospitality Lounge renovated by MLB and Miami Marlins

Officials from Miami-Dade County, Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Miami Marlins, including former players Jeff Conine and Cliff Floyd, hosted a re-dedication ceremony for Miami International Airport’s newly renovated Military Hospitality Lounge.

In conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game festivities in Miami, July 7-11, MLB, the Miami Marlins and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation have funded an extensive renovation of the lounge through the 2017 All-Star Legacy initiative, which provides a more efficiently designed space for traveling military members that includes new MLB-specialized furniture, appliances, flooring and signage.

New carpeting, ceiling tiles and portraits of military members with their families also were installed by the Miami-Dade Aviation Department in the walkway to the lounge.

“Miami-Dade is fortunate to have a world-class airport that serves millions of visitors each year,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “The renovation and rededication of the Military Lounge is not only an enhancement for Miami International Airport, but it is also a fitting tribute to the courageous men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.”

The re-dedication ceremony included remarks by Miami-Dade County Commissioner and chair of the county’s Military Affairs Board, José “Pepe” Diaz; Miami-Dade Aviation director Emilio T. González; MLB chief operating officer Tony Petitti, and Miami Marlins executive vice president of Operations and Events Claude Delorme. The event also featured a Q&A session with Conine and Floyd, followed by a presentation of framed MLB National League and American League jerseys to the lounge.

“I deeply appreciate Major League Baseball and the Miami Marlins for recognizing the value of MIA’s military lounge and for funding this fantastic renovation,” Commissioner Diaz said. “Our traveling military members deserve the best we have to offer at MIA, so I’m extremely pleased to see this project come to completion.”

The newly refurbished lounge, operated by the non-profit organization Armed Forces Service Center Inc. (AFSC), provides complimentary rest areas, refreshments and computer, Internet and telephone service for traveling military members and their families with a valid military ID. The lounge space is provided free of charge by the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, with operating costs funded entirely by private donations.

“This facility is all about giving something back to the brave servicemen and women and their families who travel through our airport,” González said. “They make huge sacrifices to keep our country safe, so this lounge is one way that we do our part to say thank you for their service.”