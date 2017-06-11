Miami Dade College gets ready for MIA Animation Festival. Oct. 13-14

Monty Trainer, president of the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, the presenting organization of the nationally recognized Coconut Grove Arts Festival, has been named president of the Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Other officers for 2017-18 include Ed Prelaz, vice president; Katrina Boler, secretary; Mia Cavaco, treasurer, and Lilia Garcia, director-at-large.

Trainer, who has been a community leader and civic activist for over 30 years, serves on the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) and the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Council. He is chair of the New World School of the Arts, Dade County Days and the Big Orange New Year’s Eve Celebration.

In 2014, Trainer was honored as one of Miami-Dade’s top executives by the South Florida Business Journal and for his many years of service to the community by the Theodore Roosevelt Gibson Memorial Fund.

Now in its 70th year, the Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce has represented a number of businesses, merchants, restaurants, financial institutions, hotels and area attractions in the City of Miami’s, most internationally renowned village, Coconut Grove.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is produced by the nonprofit, 501(c)(3), Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association. Proceeds help fund year-round arts programs. The association also maintains the Gallery @ CGAF and presents special exhibitions throughout the year from its location at the Mayfair in the Grove. Since its inception in 1963, the association has awarded hundreds of scholarships to students who attend fine arts programs in local schools.

For more information, visit www.CGAF.com.