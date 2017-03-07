This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A Fun and Family-Filled Passover Celebration Comes to the Miami Marlins Game Against the New York Mets

When it comes to South Florida Jews coming together, it’s refreshing when there’s an opportunity to do so outside of Shul or political rallies and instead to have fun. Given the importance of families in Jewish culture, it’s equally nice when activities center around not only feeding and entertaining them, but celebrating the community’s rich religious and cultural heritage as well. At this special time of the year when families are off either from school or work to celebrate the Pesach holiday, Passover at the Park, coming to Miami Marlin’s Park again this year on April 13, 2017, allows attendees an opportunity to enjoy kosher food, live music, a baseball game, and plenty of giveaways, all themed “Pesach”.

Passover at the Park, (http://www.passoveratthepark.com/), a co-production of Avenue J, The Rok Shul and Chabad of Florida in partnership with the Miami Marlins, makes its much-awaited return to Miami Marlin’s Park again this year on Thursday, April 13, 2017 starting at 4:00 p.m. On this year’s itinerary prior to the start of the evening with the New York Mets, there’s a Kosher for Pesach BBQ certified by Chabad, a concert by the band 8th Day, as well as many giveaways. One of the favorite giveaways from previous year’s events has been a special edition Miami Marlins t-shirts with all wording printed exclusively in Hebrew. And in previous years, a Chabad Rabbi will throw out the first pitch and 8th Day will return for an encore performance during the 7th year stretch.

This unique relationship between the Miami Marlins and the Chabad community South Florida’s Jewish community is longstanding. The Marlins hosted a Lag BaOmer parade several years back and Passover at the Park in past years have seen upwards of 4,000 attendees that have flocked to the park for the day’s festivities, some from as far away as New Jersey, all with the goal of spending time with family, enjoying live entertainment, and just having a good time. It’s also well attended by local community leaders and well as government representatives from Israel as well. Last year, Consul General from Israel to both Florida and Puerto Rico, Chaim Shacham attended as well.

“Pesach at the Park is one of a few events that has gained traction in the past few years as a way to bring South Florida’s Jewish community together for a community-wide celebration of our rich Jewish heritage. At the event, families are able to come together and be entertained in a fun-filled setting around at an important time of the year, Passover. At a time of the year when many families are free from obligations and have more time to refocus their energies on strengthening their core familial relationships, Passover at the Park fits right into that!”

-Rabbi Eli Lipskar

