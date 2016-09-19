Quartermaster Second Class (SW/AW/IW) Jakorre Jackson, from Miami, raises the U.S. flag from the flagstaff to the main mast aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). “When you’re underway, you don’t fly it from the flagstaff,” Jackson said. “We fly it on the main mast all day, every day to signify that we are a U.S. ship.” Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force, which protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

