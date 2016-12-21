Petty Officer Second Class Alvaro Pulido, from Miami, logs the ship’s position while standing as the Quartermaster of the Watch on the bridge of the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56). Pulido serves aboard the San Jacinto as a quartermaster and is responsible for the safe navigation of the ship. San Jacinto, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer Third Class Andrew J. Sneeringer/Released)