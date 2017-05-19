Miami BMW enthusiasts will tell you the brand has long been a South Florida icon. The racing heritage of the 2002, the engaging performance and presence of BMW M models and the uncompromising efficiency of the BMW i8 and i3 have all established a lasting impression on Miami’s roads and highways through the years, but it is the BMW 3 Series that has done it longest and most prolifically.

The romance is a long one – together, both the city and the BMW 3 Series relentlessly pursue and claim the upscale, trendy and playful character of a top performer. With its humble introduction in 1975 as the replacement for BMW’s acclaimed 2002 model, the BMW 3 Series becomes BMW’s best-selling model, representing nearly 30% of BMW’s national sales. BMW continues refining the 3 Series from its first generation through the late 80’s. Then in 1988, the first BMW M3 hits the American marketplace and enthusiasts and journalists experience love at first sight.

“This is not a car for yuppies,” writes Car and Driver in 1988 about the BMW M3. “This is a car for us. In case you haven’t noticed, BMW’s U.S. lineup has blossomed to include a dazzling array of leather-lined hot rods that beg to be flogged through the twisties and hammered on the superslabs.”

From here, with its dominance well established, the BMW 3 Series develops into a family of its own – a full line of compact coupes, sedans and convertibles are born under the 3 Series nameplate – each delivering serious automotive power blended with a welcome elegance and luxury.

From its early days with a stellar race heritage to live up to, to its rise as the benchmark in its automotive class, to its current recognition as one of the most well-rounded and affordable performance-luxury vehicles available, the BMW 3 Series continues to be a favorite with Miami car shoppers and automotive journalism’s darling.

“It’s a classy entry-level luxury car endowed with world-class fit and finish, spirited performance and an exquisite ride-and-handling balance unmatched by most vehicles at any price. That’s true no matter which model or year you choose, as generation after generation of the 3 Series has offered the same strengths in spite of continual evolution”, says Edmunds.com.

South Motors BMW and their clientele agree with Edmunds – the BMW 3 Series was a hit upon arrival 40+ years ago and still remains one of the world’s most coveted choices now, thanks to its impressive heritage, engaging driving character and brand prestige.