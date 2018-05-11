Michael Jackson’s Former Pet, Bubbles, is Creating New Masterpieces

For a second year in a row, after raising over $11,000 for the Center for Great Apes and attracting worldwide media and participation (including BBC and People Magazine), Frames USA is opening its doors again for Apes that Paint 2. The free event will take place on Thursday, July 12, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm. Attendees will have the unusual opportunity to buy a variety of paintings created by Bubbles, Michael Jackson’s former chimpanzee and many other celebrity great apes living in two different ape sanctuaries in central Florida. Not only are these paintings rare and great conversation pieces but money earned from their sales goes to rescuing and providing lifetime care for abandoned chimpanzees and orangutans. The event will also host the kickoff party to Walk for the Apes, a 5k walk that will take place on September 30, 2018 at Tropical Park benefitting these apes.

At this event attendees will be dazzled by the abstract nature of the paintings and the beautiful vivid color combinations used by the apes. Interestingly all apes paint differently. Last year the BBC interviewed live on the air Estelle Lovatt, a famous British art critic to judge the work of the apes that were being showcased at Apes that Paint. Over 10,000 listeners heard an art critic say positive, stellar, commentary about these fascinating works of art. “Guests of the show were thrilled with the remarkable ape paintings and this year the experience will be even better.” says Frames USA & Art Gallery owner Adam Brand

Brand says they will have additional pieces from residents at Save the Chimps sanctuary as well as orangutan and chimps from the Center of Great Apes. These apes artists include celebrity pieces from Michael Jackson’s former pet chimp, and the twin chimps from the 2001 Planet of the Apes. Moreover, there will be larger variety of canvas sizes for every space and budget. Purchases of these original art works include a custom frame and a 5k walk registration.

Also this year, the event will host ape volunteers from the Center of Great Apes and Save the Chimps, who will be educating and inspiring others about the life of these chimpanzees and orangutans. Event goers will be able to take part in a special presentation about Bubbles, Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee and other celebrity apes. There will be food and drinks and an information desk for attendees to register for Walk for the Apes. All registered walkers and get an exclusive t-shirt design showcasing their support for the rescue and lifetime care of chimpanzees and orangutans, both endangered species.

The event will conclude with the unveiling of the Walk for the Apes 2018 poster and the sale of 18×24 prints.

About Frames USA

Frames USA is a picture frame shop in Miami, Florida, serving the area since 1994 offering picture framing and glass repairs. Frames USA frames photos, diplomas, sports jerseys, art, collectibles, and more…”You Name It…They Frame It.” About The Center for Great Apes

The Center for Great Apes is the sole orangutan sanctuary in North America and one of only 10 sanctuaries for chimpanzees dedicated to providing care with dignity in a safe, healthy and enriching environment for great apes in need of lifetime care. About Save the Chimps

Save the Chimps is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary locating in Fort Pierce Florida providing life time care for chimps rescued from biomedical research laboratories, entertainment and the pet trade.

For more information:

Website: https://apesthatpaint2.eventbrite.com

Yansi Meoqui – yansi@framesusamiami.com

Adam Brand – adam@framesusamiami.com

Frames USA & Art Gallery

6822 SW 40 St, Miami, FL 33155

305.666.3355