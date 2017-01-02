The Minority Chamber of Commerce honored the accomplishments of local leaders in business, entrepreneurship, and public service during its 16th annual Leadership Awards Gala on Dec. 21.

Local small businesses, corporate executives, public officials, and community leaders were recognized for their achievements and honored for their contributions to the Miami-Dade economy and for improving quality of life in the community.

The dinner and awards gala, at the Renaissance Banquet Hall in Coral Gables, was an opportunity for the business community to come together and show appreciation to local leaders and organizations for their service, support, talent, solidarity, compassion, and collaboration.

“At the Minority Chamber, we firmly believe and understand the value of coming together to support one another, especially small businesses in South Florida,” said Doug Mayorga, president of Minority Chamber of Commerce.”

“Diversity has always been and always will be a strength in Miami-Dade County and across our nation,” he continued. “When I think of a blend of cultures, I think of a united community that can come together to celebrate our collective success — and at the same time, embrace our differences.”

Following are the 2016 Leadership Award honorees:

The Honorable Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County Mayor, “The Public Official of the Year;”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, “The Leader of the Year;”

Bank of the Year, “Bank of the Ozark;”

Nexogy, “The High-Tech Company of the Year;”

Cement Design/Edge, “Innovative Product of the Year;”

Maria Zenoz, CEO of Live the Dare, “Female Leader of the Year;”

Mary Geoghegan, director of Miami Job Corps Center, “Female Public Servant of the Year;”

Joan Barrientos, CEO Gloval Displays, “Woman in Business of the Year;”

Aerius Technologies, high-tech Company, Argentina, “International Small Company of the Year;”

Cesar Conde, president of Telemundo, “CEO of the Year;”

Frank Cuomo, vice president, Sourcing and Procurement for Univision, “Corporate Executive of the Year;”

Edwin Odell, corporate director, Jackson Health Systems, “ Minority Public Executive of the Year;”

Kress Communications LLC, William Kress, president, “Public Relations Firm of the Year;”

Douglas Herrera, Doctor of Endodontics, “Minority Professional of the Year;”

Centerline Services LLC, “The Global Corporate Company of the Year;”

Comimpex Group, “Construction Company of the Year;”

Lebomar International, “Minority Company of the Year;”

Gloria Ordaz, Univision Canal 23, “TV News Female Anchor of the Year Award;”

Alourde Pierre, CEO of L.O.V.E., “Minority Woman Community Leader of the Year;”

DDRepro & Graphics, “Printing Company of the Year;”

Steve Detwiler, Emergency Management Planner, Miami-Dade County, “Excellence in Public Services of the Year,” and

Fausto Malave, “TV Anchor of the Year Award,” Telemundo Canal 51.

For more information, contact Maria Loaisiga, project coordinator at maria.l@minoritychamber.net or call 786-406-2190; Doug Mayorga at director@minoritychamber.net or 1-202-250-0260.