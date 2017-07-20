Miracle Mile Celebrates Beauty and Fashion

It’s time to celebrate the next milestone. Join the businesses along the South side of Miracle Mile from Douglas Road to Galiano Street on Friday, July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a night of food, fashion and entertainment.

Take in the beauty and stroll along the newly completed block, shop the newest trends on the Mile and enjoy an evening of fashion and fun. Enter to win a raffle of beauty and fashion goodies valued at $250. Popular boutiques, including My Best Friend’s Closet, Emporium and Kiki on the Mile will have enticing special deals and will be featuring their looks in a fashion presentation right on the street for everyone to see. The host for the night is Andrea Chediak, Univision Fashion Correspondent, who will be picking her favorite summer looks from each store and sharing her advice on how to keep cool in style for the season. Looks be available inside each boutique.

“While construction is still underway, we want to celebrate each milestone. We are excited to be one block closer to completion of the Miracle Mile and Giralda Streetscape project,” said Taciana Amador, Executive Director of the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables.

Sip, shop and enjoy live entertainment during this Coral Gables milestone celebration. Don’t miss this trend setting event!

WHEN: Friday, July 28, 2017, 6PM – 9PM

WHERE: South side of Miracle Mile from Douglas Road to Galiano Street

