Museum joins with CINTAS Foundation to explore the legacies of abstraction

The Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., in partnership with the CINTAS Foundation presents “Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows,” an exhibition exploring the legacies of abstraction presented in the work of the CINTAS Visual Arts Fellows.

The exhibition will run from Aug. 31 through Oct. 22 and allow visitors the opportunity to explore the varied definitions of abstraction, form, and color through the eyes of various Cuban artists from the 1950s to the present day.

“Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows” explores the language of abstraction and its many variants represented in the work of Cintas Visual Arts Fellows across different temporal moments and generations.

The selected works range from the pioneering geometric abstraction of Rafael Soriano, Mario Carreño and José Mijares executed in Cuba in the 1950s; the concrete art of Carmen Herrera and constructive experiments of Zilia Sánchez produced in the diaspora; to the hard-edge abstraction of Fernando García from the 1980s and the more recent multi-dimensional installations by Cuban-Americans María Martínez-Cañas, Leyden Rodríguez Casanova, and Vanessa Díaz. Together, the works featured in this exhibition — each with their distinct pictorial propositions and conceptual approaches to form, space and materiality — map how modern and contemporary artists in Cuba and in the diaspora have engaged with and challenged non-representational practices from mid-century to the present.

This exhibit is organized by the CINTAS Foundation, presented by Coral Gables Museum and curated by independent curator and PhD candidate Elizabeth Cerejido.

Exhibit sponsors are CINTAS Foundation, Withers Worldwide and The Keyes Company. Museum season partners are Withers Transportation, Abraham Foundation, Batchelor Foundation, City of Coral Gables , Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and State of Florida Cultural Affairs.

Related programs:

VIP preview reception — Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Merrick Circle members and guests are invited to a preview reception of “Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows,” featuring music, refreshments, and remarks from the curator. Join in for the debut the first exhibit of the season in the beautiful Fewell Gallery. RSVP to Ingrid Lugo at 305-603-8067 or by email at ingrid@coralgablesmuseum.org.

Gallery Night Live! — Sept. 1, 6-10 p.m., sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables. Public opening for “Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows,” plus free admission, live music and a cash bar every first Friday of the month in conjunction with Coral Gables Gallery Night.

Curator’s Tour with Elizabeth Cerejido — Sept. 10, 1 p.m. Curator and art historian Elizabeth Cerejido will lead guests through “Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows” and discuss the work of the CINTAS Fellows participating in the museum’s newest exhibit. Free for members and $10 for the general public.

Meet the Artists — Oct. 1 and 22, 1 p.m. Select artists participating in “Between the Real and the Imagined: Abstract Art from CINTAS Fellows” guide guests through the exhibition giving their perspective on the theme of abstraction as well as their inspiration for the works presented. (See museum’s website for additional docent led tours throughout the duration of the exhibit.)

The CINTAS Foundation encourages creative development by awarding Fellowships in the visual arts, architecture and design, creative writing, and music composition. The CINTAS Foundation was established in 1963 with funds from the estate of Oscar B. Cintas (1887-1957), former Cuban ambassador to the United States, a prominent industrialist, and patron of the arts. In 2011, the CINTAS Foundation entered into a loan agreement with MDC’s Museum of Art and Design for its Fellows Collection, comprised of nearly 300 works by Cuban artists who have received the prestigious CINTAS Fellowship. Visit www.cintasfoundation.org.

Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m., and closed Monday. Admission fees are adults, $10; seniors and students, $8; children ages 3-12, $3, and members, free.