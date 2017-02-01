Now in its fifth year, this concert is always a sold-out, cultural event that sets the mood for romance. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an intimate musical experience in the historic Coral Gables Museum building, just steps away from Downtown Coral Gables’ lovely restaurants. This concert includes open wine bar, chocolates and Museum admission. The Alhambra Orchestra’s string quartet, with pianist Mia Vassilev, returns to the museum for a concert of hand-picked Classical and Romantic favorites by Haydn, Schubert, Vivaldi, Mozart, and Grieg, plus a waltz, a tango and an opera selection, perfectly suited to this holiday enshrining romance.

TICKET INFO:

$35 each; $25 for Museum members.

Limited tickets. Registration required. Call 305.603.8067 or purchase tickets online at HeartStringsCGM.eventbrite.com

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

The Coral Gables Museum celebrates the 1920’s planned community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environment.

The Museum’s mission is to celebrate, investigate and explore the civic arts of architecture and urban and environmental design, including fostering an appreciation for the history, vision, and cultural landscape of Coral Gables; promoting beauty and planning as well as historic and environmental preservation for a broad audience, including children, families, and community members, as well as local, regional, national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, collections, educational offerings, lectures, tours, publications and special events.

The Museum is a true public/private partnership between the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Museum Corp., a private, not for profit 501.c.3 corporation operating an educational cultural institution within a City owned facility. The Museum raises its own operating budget to fund the exhibitions and educational programs it provides, through memberships, private and government grants, admissions, earned income and, most importantly, with contributions from community members who believe in our mission.