Music for the Ears

The Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS), led by Dennis Stubbolo, recently took to the highway in a charter bus for a pleasurable day that included socializing, a delicious lunch, and a fabulous Chopin classical concert in Coral Gables.

On the bus trip, members got a sweeping view of the Miami area and all the new hi-rise buildings. Once in Coral Gables, one could sense the South American and European culture sphere of influence with architecture, businesses, commerce, and restaurants.

The group’s first stop was for lunch at John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant. At this mainstay eatery, SCS got the royal treatment in a secluded space where the ambience is elegant with white table cloths, oak panels, mural, and attentive waiter staff. A fine cuisine selection was then served. The lost art of conversation was brought to life as members discussed politics, music, technology, and the Miami scene.

Afterwards, at the nearby Granada Presbyterian Church, the social group assembled to listen to the Young Pianist Concert performance of Polish pianist and composer Frédéric Chopin sponsored by the Chopin Foundation of the United States whose agenda is to assist young, gifted American pianists in their career maturity.

Former Sunny Isles Beach Mayor Norman Edelcup’s passion is classical music. As a board of directors’ member of the Chopin Foundation, he suggested this cultural trip for the Social Citizens. “I took classical piano lessons while in school and Chopin is one of my favorite composers. Chopin wrote primarily for the piano and his romantic music style of composition is not loud music but very melodic. While other composers, Brahms and Beethoven, wrote for full orchestras.” said Edelcup.

Also at this event was special guest former Florida State Senator Gwen Margolis.

“This is a terrific concert. As a senator, I was able to obtain funding for classical music programs that benefited young people and their participation in the arts,” said Margolis.

The young pianist’s music cadence was soothing to the audience’s ears often with a robust pirouette of flowing notes heard in the nocturnes, waltzes, and impromptus. “We offer to the public free quality classical music concerts performed by young, but highly accomplished musicians. We encourage our adult audience to bring young people so they can also become exposed to the music,” said Jadwiga Gewert, executive director, Chopin Foundation.

Anthony Goenaga, age 13, began his classical music career with tenacity. When asked what his inspiration is, he replied, “When I first heard classical music, it touched my heart and made me feel emotional; thereafter, I always knew that I would play.”

Social Citizens is reaching out to you for the perfect way to connect with others. Consider this friendly social group that offers amazing get-togethers. The purpose of Social Citizens is to stimulate, promote entertainment, education, socializing and destination bus trips. Activities are affordable and all ages are welcome.

Make Your Calendars and Appetites for Upcoming Events Social Lunch White Hall, Sunny Isles Beach, June 20, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Anthony’s Pizza, Aventura, Luncheon Social, August 24, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Call Dennis Stubbolo, President: 305-936-0986 for information on these events.