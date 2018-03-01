Nation’s Top Healthcare Industry & Policy Leaders to Convene in Miami to Explore Implications of Health Care Reform in Trump Era

— University of Miami Business School will be hosting its 7th annual The Business of Health Care Conference, April 13th, 2018 —

One year into the administration of President Donald J. Trump, clarity around U.S. health care reform has yet to emerge. As the president and Congress consider various paths forward, the University of Miami has invited industry luminaries to discuss trends, possibilities, and opportunities at The Business of Health Care: What’s Next?, the seventh in the university’s series of premier health care conferences. The conference will take place in Miami on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146.

The Business of Health Care conference is organized by the Center for Health Sector Management and Policy and the University of Miami Business School. The full-day event is expected to draw some 700 attendees from the health care, health care delivery and health care policy and administration industries, as well as business leaders and other professionals in the finance, technology, legal, marketing, government and public policy, and academic sectors.

“This year’s conference offers a unique opportunity to hear from some of the nation’s best thinkers about the profound changes coming in health care,” said Steven G. Ullmann, director of the UM Center for Health Sector Management and Policy. “With this knowledge, conference participants will be in a better position to make positive impacts on the quality of care, control costs and ultimately leaving with a competitive advantage.”

Conference speakers, panelists and moderators include:

Richard Pollack, President and CEO, American Hospital Association

Marilyn Tavenner, President and CEO, America’s Health Insurance Plans

Joseph Fifer, President and CEO, Healthcare Financial Management Association

Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, President and CEO, Medical Group Management Association

Pamela F. Cipriano, President, American Nurses Association

Fiona Greig, Director of Consumer Research, JPMorgan Chase Institute

Gitte Aabo, President and CEO, LEO Pharma A/S

Richard Clarke, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Financial Management Association

Pat Geraghty, Chief Executive Officer, Guide Well Mutual Holding

Paul Grundy, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Global Director of Healthcare Transformation, IBM Healthcare and Lifesciences

Drew Altman, MD President and CEO, Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation

Robert Donolly, Senior Director, Health Policy, Johnson & Johnson

Jay Wohlgemuth, MD, Senior Vice President, R&D / Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics

Benjamin A. Breier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kindred Healthcare

Julio Frenk, MD, President, University of Miami

Donna Shalala, Lecturer, Former President, University of Miami

“The Business of Health Care conference series has burnished the University of Miami’s reputation as a nexus of health care thought leadership,” said John A. Quelch, vice provost of the University of Miami and dean of the UM Business School. “This year’s event will once again offer attendees the opportunity to hear and interact with international industry leaders, exchange ideas and network with peers.”

Florida Blue is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2018 Business of Health Care conference.

Chairman Sponsor: Boston Scientific Executive Sponsors include ActivDoctors Online, Kindred Healthcare, Schön Klinik and Vitas Healthcare. Partner Sponsors: Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Friend Sponsors: Canon and Hill-Rom

The conference registration fee is $175 through March 15 and $250 starting March 16. University of Miami alumni may register for $175; the fee for UM faculty and staff is $75.

To register, please do so HERE or contact the University of Miami Business School at 305-284-2362 or eventsservice@bus.miami.edu for more information.