New app helps keep city residents better informed

The City of Coral Gables has partnered with In-telligent to keep its residents and visitors as informed and safe as possible at all times.

By downloading the In-telligent app from either the App or Play Store and joining the Coral Gables community, you are ensuring that you are better informed of what is going on within the city, especially in the event of an emergency.

What does this mean for you?

• Rather than relying on your cluttered email inbox or social media for important information, announcements will come right to your phone in the form of a push notification.

• You will be in the know when it comes to city news, road closures, emergencies, events, and more. Downloading the app is easy. Just search for In-telligent directly from the App Store or Google Play.

Once downloaded, search for the communities you want to join, then hit the Subscribe button and join:

• Coral Gables – North (alerts for the northern part of the city);

• Coral Gables – Central (alerts for the central part of the city), and/or

• Coral Gables – South (alerts for the southern part of the city).