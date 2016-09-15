What: The public is invited to a party to officially kick-off HeroBoys, a collection of new superheroes and comic book series that aim to empower young boys. The event includes raffles, giveaways and story time reading of the comics.

Where: Books & Books, 265 Aragon, Coral Gables, FL

When: 11am, Saturday, September 17, 2016

Co-creators of HeroBoys, Crissi and Ed Boland, are holding a kick-off party in honor of their brand launch and partnership with retailer, Books & Books. The local South Florida entrepreneurs and winners of the Miami Herald Business challenge created the new line to educate, teach morals and values and be used as a mechanism for literacy. HeroBoys is a collection of superhero characters that empower young boys ages 3-10 years old. The characters, Blazer, Gusto, Rocko, Stormsurge, Techno, and Thunderhawk, learn to work together and use their inherent strengths and talents (something that all children have) to help make a positive impact in the world. The HeroBoys line is comprised of six separate 18-inch plush plastic action figures with stands,monthly comic book subscriptions and signature apparel including capes, masks and t-shirts. The items are available for purchase at www.booksandbooks.com, www.heroboys.com and www.amazon.com.

“For years the toy market for young boys has been dominated by dated characters and repackaged by corporations for PG-13 movies and TV shows they are too young to watch,” said co-creator Ed Boland. “Our boys deserve meaningful toys that celebrate boyhood, promote values, and encourage the art of play.”

“We are the next American Girl doll,” said co-creator, Crissi Boland. “The 18-inch hero is unlike anything on the market for boys. The comic book tells the story of a seemingly ordinary group of boys brought together to do good in a city overrun by selfish behavior. The comics provide teachable moments for parents, promotes literacy and teaches there is a hero inside every boy.”

More About Heroboys

Developed by Whimzy Entertainment, HeroBoys is a line of toys, comic books and apparel made for young boys about young boys. HeroBoys retails online at HeroBoys.com and Amazon.com and at book, toy and gift retailers nationwide including Books and Books in Coral Gables, Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.heroboys.com.