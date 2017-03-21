More than 60 future fashion designers from Miami International University of Art & Design will present their collections in the University’s Annual Student Fashion Show, Style 2017, on Friday, March 31, 2017. The runway show will be held at Miami Design District’s iconic Moore Building located at 3841 NE 2nd Avenue, #300, Miami, FL 33137. Doors will open at 6:30pm to ticket holders, and the first models of Style 2017 will strut down the runway promptly at 7pm.

Each year Miami International University of Art & Design’s Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design students put all their hard work and original design ideas into creating unique pieces for the University’s Annual Student Fashion Show hoping to be recognized by the fashion industry experts who will serve as judges.

Fashion Design winners will be selected by the industry judges for their collections in various categories, including collection, editorial, evening, style, trend, sportswear, Avant garde, ready to wear, cocktail and menswear.

“It is a distinct honor to showcase our students’ talents and to share them with the Miami fashion industry, employers, students and their families. This show is the culmination of their hard work and creativity along with the guidance of our instructors,” says Charlene Parsons, academic director of Fashion programs at Miami International University of Art & Design.

Tickets for general admission are $25.00. Advanced ticket purchase is required. For more information on tickets, please call 305.428.5700. Tickets will not be sold at the event.

Miami International University of Art & Design is located at 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132. For information, visit www.artinstitutes.edu/miami, call 800.225.9023, or email aimiuadm@aii.edu