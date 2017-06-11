New mobile optometric unit donated by Marlins and MLB

For the ninth consecutive year, Coral Gables has been designated as a Playful City USA by the national non-profit organization KaBOOM!

Playful City USA honors cities and towns across the country for putting the needs of families first so kids can learn, grow and develop important life skills. These 258 cities and towns in the United States, including Coral Gables, are transforming ordinary places into playful spaces and using play as a solution to the challenges facing their residents.

Last year, the City of Coral Gables purchased five properties in residential neighborhoods to be converted into open spaces for families to enjoy a moment of play and relaxation.