New name and big vision for UM’s School of Business Administration

The University of Miami School of Business Administration has announced its new official title as the University of Miami Business School. The University of Miami Board of Trustees, at its December meeting, unanimously approved the change, which also includes the use of “Miami Business School.”

“The prior name was in need of a change in this new era of social media; it was time to do away with outdated terms like administration,” said John Quelch, dean of the Miami Business School, who arrived from Harvard Business School in 2017. “As the No. 1 business school in Miami our new three-word name needed to makes this clear.”

The name change is just one element in an overall strategy to raise the profile and reputation of the Miami Business School both regionally and globally. It is a turning point for the university as it embarks on a vision to increase awareness of its business program as one of the best and most competitive in the country.

The Miami Business School is solidifying its stature through its internationally recognized faculty and innovative programs designed to provide students unparalleled leadership and personal development skills, complementing their business fundamentals and ensuring their place in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the school’s flagship MBA program, which addresses the ever-changing needs of business and is taught by world-class faculty involved with unique and innovative research. In addition to the full-time MBA program, the school offers a suite of executive MBA programs for experienced professionals.

Highlighting its hemispheric and global focus, the Miami Business School is the only higher education institution in the United States that offers an Executive MBA program taught in Spanish.

“The Miami Business School has a ‘students first’ culture focused on providing our students, from undergraduates to senior executives, the educational experiences that can transform their futures and help them exceed their potential,” Quelch said. “There are great things happening every day at the Miami Business School, in our classrooms, our practice-driven research, corporate relations, and in the lives and careers of our 40,000 alumni.”

In June 2017, Quelch was appointed dean of the UM School of Business and vice provost for executive education, overseeing customized training and development programs for executives and managers. The arrival of Quelch, former dean and professor at Harvard Business School, has brought with it a renewed emphasis on program quality, high impact research and program revenue growth.

The university also will introduce a new logo and marketing campaign to complement the new name. For more information on the Miami Business School, its programs and events, visit www.bus.miami.edu.