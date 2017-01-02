A new state-of-the-art mobile health unit is making its way to underserved children in South Florida, offering free oral health screenings, assessments and exams, all supported by telehealth connectivity with care providers at Nicklaus Children’s main campus.

The 40-foot mobile unit is Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s latest endeavor to assist families in need as part of its vision “to be where the children are” in South Florida and beyond.

“We recognize that many children in our community are in critical need of dental screenings and followup care,” said Dr. Narendra Kini, CEO of Miami Children’s Health System.

“This program makes possible the ability to extend our services to families in need. As champions for children, we are proud to bring this vision to life,” he said.

“Our goal is to provide early intervention and reduce complications by bringing our services directly to the communities that need them most. We are so excited to make this a reality, and look forward to changing the lives of children in our communities,” said Dr. Rosie Roldan, medical director of the Department of Dentistry at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The mobile unit is equipped with two dental operation suites as well as state-of-the-art telehealth equipment that enables communication between the unit-based providers and dental colleagues at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to support patient care.

Each week, two dental assistants, a dental resident and a pediatric dentist will be stationed in various locations in the community to provide services for uninsured children from birth to 12 years of age. In addition to screenings and exams, services can include varnish treatments, dental sealants, oral and health hygiene education as well as referrals for followup oral treatment, as needed.

For more information on the dental unit’s locations, call 786-779-1647.

This free program is made possible through the support of generous community philanthropists. For more information on supporting programs like this one, please visit www.mchf.org.

For more information on Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.