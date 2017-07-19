OCIO Expands to Coral Gables with Larger Menu + Latin Flare

After one year since opening in Doral, Ocio has added a new home in Coral Gables. Their new escape is nestled in the heart of the gables and just a few blocks from Miracle Mile. Similar to the Doral flagship, followers will feel the same relaxing atmosphere with warm color but, a more intimate dining room. In addition to Italian pastas, Ocio is adding a Latin flare to honor the owner’s Colombian heritage. The owner, Carlos Pieschacon has an Italian and Latin background as he opened Ocio adjacent to his first restaurant, Tierra Bomba. He said,

“I combined both cuisines because, I loved watching my grandmother make pasta from scratch and have a huge passion for cooking Italian at home however, my roots are also Colombian and I miss the food from my home.”

Pieschacon wanted to embrace both parts of the world for this Coral Gables concept and thought the culturally diverse market of Miami would appreciate it. Appetizers range from $4-$16 with dishes like Arepa de Choclo ($7) – sweet corn cake, topped with fresh artesian cheese and sour cream, and fried plantains, Chorizo o Morcilla con Arepa ($4) – Colombian sausage or blood sausage with corn tortilla, Burrata & Prosciutto ($14) – slices of prosciutto with creamy fresh mozzarella and Tiradito de Pulpo ($10) – thinly sliced octopus marinated in a homemade citrus sauce.

Since soups are also a huge part of the cuisine in Colombia so diners can expect a rotating selection that will include a Sancocho de Gallina ($10) – Colombian style hen soup and a Bogota favorite, Ajiaco Santafereño ($9) – chicken and potato soup. More traditional dishes include a Ban Bandeja Paisa ($14) – platter with chargrilled certified Angus beef, rice, beans, pork rinds, white corn tortilla, fried eggs, and sweet plantains and Pargo Rojo Frito ($19) – fried whole red snapper

The same Italian dishes Doral has grown to love will also be available at their Coral Gables getaway. Returning favorites will include their signature Spaghetti Pomodoro ($14) – roasted garlic, basil and homemade fresh tomato sauce, Linguine Frutos del Mar ($23) – clams, mussels, calamari and shrimp, in toasted garlic, and wine, Osso Bucco ($29) – slow braised veal shank, in a vegetable, white wine sauce served over risotto Milanese and Costillas de Cordero ($29) – rack of lamb seasoned with fine herbs in mint jelly, demi glaze sauce.

Ocio will also loyal their affordable theme by serving wine by the bottle for $25. Every day, Coral Gables locals can unwind for happy hour daily 4-7 PM with two-for-one glasses of wine, beer or sangria. To stay fashionable for Friday in the Gables, happy hour will be extended from 3-9 PM. This charming hideaway isn’t just a place for adults either, families are encouraged to visit for weekend brunch or dinner to enjoy their value driven fare. Their kid’s menu has an exceptional number of options for $10 and under.

Ocio is now open in Coral Gables for dinner daily, weekend brunch and weekday lunch. Ocio is located at 2626 Ponce De Leon Blvd #2, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Reservations can be made on Open Table or visit their website for more information. To stay current on their news follow, @Ocio_Miami on Twitter, Instagram and their Facebook page, Ocio Coral Gables.

Tierra Bomba serves strictly Colombian inspired cuisine that has been opened for seven years. For more information on Ocio or Tierra Bomba visit their websites at www.ocio.miami and http://tierrabombarestaurante.com.