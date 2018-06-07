Orange Bowl Announces Inaugural Orange Bowl Beigel-Feis-Hixon Valor Award Scholarship Recipient

The Orange Bowl Committee announced Wednesday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas student-athlete, Travis Julmice, is the first recipient of the Orange Bowl Beigel-Feis-Hixon Valor Award. Julmice was nominated for the award by his teachers and Marjory Stoneman Douglas principal Ty Thompson.

The annual award is designed to salute an outstanding South Florida student-athlete who exhibits valor and courage in the face of adversity, and consists of a $10,000 scholarship. The award honors Marjory Stoneman Douglas coaches Scott Beigel (cross-country coach and geography teacher), Aaron Feis (assistant football coach and security guard) and Chris Hixon (wrestling coach and athletic director) who lost their lives protecting their colleagues and students in the senseless tragedy that occurred on Feb. 14 at the Parkland school.

“The Orange Bowl Committee is proud to perpetually honor the memory of these courageous and heroic individuals with the creation of this award,” said Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair Sean Pittman. “Each year, the student-athlete that is recognized with this award will reflect the strength and mettle that these outstanding leaders displayed on that fateful afternoon and we are honored to announce Travis Julmice as the first recipient of this award.”

Growing up, Julmice played several sports; however, he was especially passionate about basketball. He was a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles basketball team for four years and was also a member of the school’s football team and track team for one season. Teachers describe Julmice as a kind and motivated leader, whose positive outlook on life is infectious. He is always working to better himself and his team.

“Receiving this scholarship is huge and will help my parents and me with my education, and I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life,” said Julmice upon receiving the news he had been awarded Orange Bowl Beigel-Feis-Hixon Valor Award.

Like many, Julmice was greatly affected by the February 14th shootings and lost one of his good friends, Joaquin Oliver, as a result of the tragedy. Julmice and Oliver often spoke about graduation and their future plans; but unfortunately Oliver didn’t get to walk at their graduation this past Sunday.

“Being the first recipient of this award is a blessing,” said Julmice. “All of the coaches who lost their lives meant a lot to me personally and this award is a step in the right direction; showing positivity in the midst of all the negativity in the world today,” Julmice added.

The 18-year-old will attend Florida Gulf Coast University beginning this summer.