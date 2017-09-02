OrthoNOW Coral Way opens its doors under new administration

OrthoNOW, the nation’s only orthopedic urgent care franchise, celebrated the opening of the Coral Way location under new administration on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The Center, which is located just minutes away from Brickell Avenue, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and The Roads, is the latest center to join the group of six operating locations in Florida and Georgia. The center boasts a team of orthopedic specialists who treat broken bones, sprains, torn ligaments and muscles, cuts, sports medicine and workers compensation injuries.

The reopening of the Coral Way location is on the heels of OrthoNOW’s announcement that it has awarded its first Master Franchise Agreement in Michigan and simultaneously signed an Area Development Agreement in Augusta, Georgia; these contracts continue the expansion of the South Florida born organization nationally.

“This is a pivotal time for our company and we are very proud to say that we continue improving the way orthopedic care is delivered… now” said Dr. Alejandro Badia, founder and CEO of OrthoNOW.

The opening event included an afternoon Open House for the Coral Way community with music, food, and raffles. Those activities were then followed by an evening soiree for the business community in Miami to network and meet the OrthoNOW team.

Like the Doral, Biscayne and Aventura locations, the OrthoNOW Coral Way Center will offer digital x-ray services, ultrasound and laboratory services, fracture care and casting, sports medicine, arthritis care, and preventative plans for employers.

OrthoNOW Coral Way is located at 1761 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145. The center operates Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the new center, visit www.orthonowcoralway.com or call 786-703-5858.