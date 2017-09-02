Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

OrthoNOW Coral Way opens its doors under new administration

By: Gloria Burns |September 2, 2017

OrthoNOW, the nation’s only orthopedic urgent care franchise, celebrated the opening of the Coral Way location under new administration on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The Center, which is located just minutes away from Brickell Avenue, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and The Roads, is the latest center to join the group of six operating locations in Florida and Georgia. The center boasts a team of orthopedic specialists who treat broken bones, sprains, torn ligaments and muscles, cuts, sports medicine and workers compensation injuries.

The reopening of the Coral Way location is on the heels of OrthoNOW’s announcement that it has awarded its first Master Franchise Agreement in Michigan and simultaneously signed an Area Development Agreement in Augusta, Georgia; these contracts continue the expansion of the South Florida born organization nationally.

“This is a pivotal time for our company and we are very proud to say that we continue improving the way orthopedic care is delivered… now” said Dr. Alejandro Badia, founder and CEO of OrthoNOW.

The opening event included an afternoon Open House for the Coral Way community with music, food, and raffles. Those activities were then followed by an evening soiree for the business community in Miami to network and meet the OrthoNOW team.

Like the Doral, Biscayne and Aventura locations, the OrthoNOW Coral Way Center will offer digital x-ray services, ultrasound and laboratory services, fracture care and casting, sports medicine, arthritis care, and preventative plans for employers.

OrthoNOW Coral Way is located at 1761 Coral Way, Miami, FL  33145. The center operates Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the new center, visit www.orthonowcoralway.com or call 786-703-5858.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

Be the first to comment on "OrthoNOW Coral Way opens its doors under new administration"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*