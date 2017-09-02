Paws 4 You Dog Rescue and Retreat raises over $80,000 at ‘Casino Night’

Paws 4 You, South Dade’s premier, 501(c)3 non-profit dog rescue and retreat, enjoyed a hugely successful “Casino Night” fundraiser on Aug. 19, with 250 attendees, emcee Dave Barry and guests of honor, Donna Shalala with her rescue dog Sweetie.

Because of the dedication of its hardworking volunteers, Paws 4 You has been able to meet its financial commitments and help a greater number of dogs each year.

The event took place at the University of Miami’s Robert & Judi Prokop Newman Alumni Center and was largely sponsored by The Gittleman Vaccaro Charitable Trust (Trustee Jeffrey Feiler), Ms. Patricia M. Cloherty, The Meyer Family (in honor of Rosa), Donna Shalala, Kaufman Rossin and Bacardi.

Over $80,000 was raised to help Paws 4 You continue its service to the community of rescuing, treating and finding permanent homes for hundreds of homeless dogs each year. As the only accredited shelter of its kind in Southern Miami-Dade County, Paws 4 You continually is taking in abandoned animals from the local community in addition to saving dogs from euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Notably, event guest and generous donor Jeffrey Feiler announced a live challenge towards replacing the kennel’s doggy doors encouraging those present to match his commitment. Due to his challenge, $23,000 was raised on the spot.

In addition to an open bar and hors d’oeuvres, the casino-themed event featured as grand prizes a Norwegian Cruise Line Bahamas cruise for two, a Helicopter Partners Inc. helicopter discovery flight for three and an evening of fine dining at Barton G.

Among those in attendance were Donna Shalala, Dave Barry and Michelle Kaufman, Patricia Cloherty, Jeffrey Feiler, Greg and Jo Ann Swienton, Paul and Kathy Cowan, Rita Schwartz and Michael Rosenberg, Norma Jean Abraham and Commissioner Daniella Cava’s Chief of Constituent Services Maria Elena Levrant with her husband Howard Levrant.

Paws 4 You’s Casino Night Committee included Norma Jean Abraham, Gail Balnicki, Lourdes Bellas, Carol Caridad, Emily Marquez-Dulin, Vanessa C. Gonzalez, Jenny Guthery, Alexis Calleja Hudson, Stacey Lawrence Kaufman, Tracey Kesterson, Lee Lucas and Melanie Samuelson.

Paws 4 You runs a comprehensive facility in the Pinecrest/Palmetto Bay area that can house over 100 dogs, with an animal care staff and a team of volunteers dedicated to finding them forever homes. Working primarily in Southern Miami-Dade, the county’s highest risk area, Paws 4 You combats the displacement of family pets through education and the promotion of healthy relationships between pet parents and their companion animals.

The animals rescued by Paws 4 You vary from being sick, injured and abandoned, to simply lost. The organization’s boarding “retreat” gives these dogs safe shelter, professional medical care, socialization and hope. Additional information can be found at www.paws4you.org.