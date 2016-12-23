After 14 successful years in South Miami, Pecan’s Day Spa has relocated to 385 Alhambra Circle Suite A in Coral Gables, and began its grand re-opening with a mayoral ribbon-cutting ceremony to make it official. The evening included guided tours, bubbly, and bites. Pecan’s Day Spa specializes in treatments for teen acne/congested skin, anti-aging, and a variety of massages which eliminate lower back pain and stress! Pictrured at the ceremony are (l-r) spa co-owner Tass Vorous, Gables City Commissioner Jeanette Slesnick, Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason, Gables city attorney Craig Leen and spa co-owner Don Vorous For more information, visit www.pecansdayspa.com or call 305-284-8636.

