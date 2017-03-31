Ponce de Leon Middle School has become the first middle school in Miami-Dade County to offer a college dual enrollment science course in collaboration with Florida International University (FIU).

Twenty eighth grade Ponce students, who met PERT entrance exam requirements, along with high school GPA requirements while in middle school, are the first students to take advantage of this opportunity with FIU.

FIU professor James Jiler teaches the “Introduction to Environmental Science” class twice a week after school at Ponce de Leon Middle. Upon successful completion of this tuition-free course, the students will receive three college credits.