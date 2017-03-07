As proposed by board member Mari Tere Rojas, the Miami-Dade School Board recognized Ponce De Leon Middle School Principal Martha Chang on Feb. 15 for being named the 2017 Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Central Region Principal of the Year, and finalist for the 2017 M-DCPS Principal of the Year award.

Chang began her career as a math teacher at Miami Springs Middle School, rising through the ranks to become activities director, assistant principal, associate provost and dean of Academic Affairs at Miami Edison Senior High School, and ultimately a principal at Ponce de Leon Middle School in December 2011.

Throughout her career at M-DCPS, Chang has received numerous awards for her dedication to academic excellence and student achievement. Some of these include being named Teacher of the Year at Glades Middle School, M-DCPS Assistant Principal of the Year in 2011, and Miami-Dade County United Way American Values Award winner in 2001.

Each year, the M-DCPS Principal of the Year Award recognizes school-site leaders who have demonstrated a superior ability to foster excellence in education and contribute to the continuous improvement of student learning and the school environment.

“I am honored to recognize principal Martha Chang for her exceptional leadership and dedication to academic excellence throughout her career. Ms. Chang is a truly outstanding administrator, and one who embodies the very best qualities of what an exemplary principal should be,” Rojas said.