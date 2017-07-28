Pop-Up Exhibition at the Coral Gables Museum

The public is invited to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Montgomery Botanical Center with a special pop-up exhibit at the Coral Gables Museum on Friday, August 4, 6pm-10pm during Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables Gallery Night Live! The Museum offers free admission, live music and a cash bar every first Friday in conjunction with Coral Gables Gallery Night.

Montgomery Botanical Center has grown with Coral Gables, from a unique, out-of-the-way plant collection in 1932, to a thriving center for botany and horticulture, 85 years later. Coral Gables Museum will share the history of plant exploration by this nationally recognized living treasure.

Montgomery Botanical Center was established as a private garden in 1932 and as a not-for-profit in 1959. Montgomery keeps living specimens from wild plant populations worldwide and holds National Collections of Palms, Cycads, and Tropical Conifers that are population-based and documented in a 120-acre botanic garden.

The exhibit, which will feature historic and present-day photos of the Center activities, will open on Gallery Night and remain on view through Sunday.

ABOUT MONTGOMERY BOTANICAL CENTER:

A nonprofit botanic garden established in 1959, Montgomery Botanical Center keeps living specimens from wild plant populations worldwide. Emphasizing palms and cycads, the population-based, documented, scientific collections are available for study in Montgomery’s 120-acre botanical garden of exemplary design.

Montgomery Botanical Center (originally The Montgomery Foundation) was established by Nell Montgomery Jennings in memory of her husband, Colonel Robert H. Montgomery, and his love of palms and cycads.

Today, Montgomery Botanical Center advances botanical research, conserves rare species, and educates the community through workshops, lectures, publications, and tours of its scientific plant collections.

IMAGE CAPTIONS:

Royal Lake at Montgomery Botanical Center

RELATED PROGRAMS:

Opening Reception in conjunction with Gallery Night Live!

August 4, 2017 6pm – 10pm

Sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables

Live music and a cash bar tonight and every first Friday of the month in conjunction with Coral Gables Gallery Night.

FREE

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

The Coral Gables Museum celebrates the 1920’s planned community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environment.

The Museum’s mission is to celebrate, investigate and explore the civic arts of architecture and urban and environmental design, including fostering an appreciation for the history, vision, and cultural landscape of Coral Gables; promoting beauty and planning as well as historic and environmental preservation for a broad audience, including children, families, and community members, as well as local, regional, national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, collections, educational offerings, lectures, tours, publications and special events.

The Museum is a true public/private partnership between the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Museum Corp., a private, not for profit 501.c.3 corporation operating an educational cultural institution within a City owned facility. The Museum raises its own operating budget to fund the exhibitions and educational programs it provides, through memberships, private and government grants, admissions, earned income and, most importantly, with contributions from community members who believe in our mission.

Museum Hours:

Tuesday – Friday: 12pm-6pm

Saturday: 11am-5pm

Sunday: 12pm-5pm

Monday: CLOSED

Admission fees:

Adults – $10

Seniors and Students – $8

Children ages 3-12 – $3

Members – FREE

Museum Season Partners:

Withers Transportation

Abraham Foundation

Batchelor Foundation

City of Coral Gables

Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

State of Florida Cultural Affairs

The Coral Gables Museum celebrates the 1920’s planned community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environment.