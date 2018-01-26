Popular Coconut Grove Arts Festival Collector’s Circle Program Returns

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Those seeking to enhance their art collections have one more reason to smile. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival has announced that its popular Collector’s Circle Program will return for this year’s 55th edition of the signature event.

Ranked among the top fine art festivals in the history of Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will offer the following to its 2018 Collector’s Circle Members:

Refundable vouchers worth $100 each, usable to purchase art

Free one-day pass to the Arts Festival, including access to VIP hospitality

10 percent discount on art from participating artists

10 percent discount on Palette Breakfast tickets

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Collector’s Circle Program to help art lovers start or add to their art collections,” said Lilia Garcia, chairperson of the Arts Festival. “This popular program encourages everyone to ‘Find Their Inner Artist’ by exploring and shopping at the Arts Festival.”

The 55th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival® will be held February 17-19. Admission is $15 per person. There is no charge for children 12 and under, Metrorail Golden Passport and Patriot Passport holders. Admission is $5 for residents in the 33133 zip code.

To participate in the Collector’s Circle Program, visit www.cgaf.com.