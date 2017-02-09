Every year, Miami-Dade County Public Schools hosts the Principal TODAY program to showcase our local public schools and how the business community can engage with them on a tangible level.

For more than a decade, I have participated in this program as a way to support our chamber member schools and encourage our business community to get more involved.

This year, I returned to George Washington Carver Middle School and worked with principal Shelly Stroleny. Ms. Stroleny has been at the school for nearly 15 years, having arrived there as lead teacher and a member of the German faculty from a prior stint at Sunset Elementary.

Today, she is in her fifth year as principal of this highly rated and distinguished school and put together a wonderful day for me as her Principal TODAY.

Upon arrival, I was honored to have my name listed on the school marquee welcoming me to what is rated year after year as the best middle school in all of Florida. My goal was not to mess this up on my day as principal. Ms. Stroleny greeted me warmly, as she always does, and introduced me to her support team, including her administrative assistant, school treasurer, head custodian, attendance clerk and school nurse.

She then quickly whisked me off to the media center to rehearse the morning announcements that are broadcast live via an in-house network. That’s right, we even did a run through with the five-person, student-led production team.

I am glad to say all went well, especially with a pro like eighth grader Victoria as my co-host (she even complimented me on my ability to read). The word of the day was RESPECT which I handled gracefully and it also was important to remind everyone to have a Thoughtful Thursday as we signed-off the morning announcements.

After a few photos, it was time for a briefing with the school’s student council members where we discussed their role as advocates for fellow students, their thoughts on our recent national election and, of course, their plans for the school year to follow through on campaign promises. To say I was impressed with this group would be an understatement. Led ably by Paolo, an eighth grader who bested three other students for the presidency this past spring, the group is made up of our collective future and, I can tell you, we are in good hands.

We then headed to an American History class where I shared my own story of growing up in Ohio as the son of a businessman and school teacher, and how my life’s experiences in school and my early job stints shaped my professional career. I found the students incredibly attentive (and polite) and eager to know how they can find success. As I shared with them, it is indeed a work in progress…as am I.

From there, two officers of the National Junior Honor Society took me on a tour of the school and six classrooms, including an iPrep lab, art class where the students were working on the concept of balance, eighth grade English, sixth grade Spanish, an Italian class with Ms.

DiPietro, where we discussed cultural sensitivity and the importance of language skills — and finally a class on physical science where they were discussing the element carbon.

I reminded the class that science, while challenging, would help shape their analytical minds and prepare them for the real world where both the acquisition and retention of knowledge are the key to success.

From there it was back to the main office for some paperwork and then lunch, prepared lovingly by the cafeteria staff and consisting of a salad, vegetables, mac-n-cheese, chicken wings and a baked potato — YES, PLEASE. Over lunch, Ms. Stroleny’s assistant principal, media specialist and school counselor joined us and we talked about challenges at the school and district level, as well as what might be on the horizon for education with a new president taking office in January. All in all, it was inspiring to see how dedicated this group of school leaders are and how cohesive they are as a unit. No wonder Carver is No. 1!

I found the entire day to deliver exactly what is the goal of Principal TODAY — to bring the private sector and local business community into the schools and showcase the amazing things they are doing even on limited budgets and with real world issues impacting them all day long.

When you think about it, Carver has over 1,000 students, 85 staff and the budgets to match, all set upon a campus that dates back to the mid-1950s. Just like the namesake of the school who was born a slave and then became a free man and a preeminent botanist and inventor, Carver perseveres and excels to great heights.

The day ended with some pictures and Ms. Stroleny asking for some help on a few items the school could use. And well, with her genuine nature and incredible commitment to her students and school that is unparalleled, I am pleased to assist and do my small part.