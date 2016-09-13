Profit Inc. elects new board, service clubs plan for busy season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Profit Inc., one of the oldest business networking clubs in Miami-Dade County, elected a new slate of officers at its Sept. 1 meeting at 94th Aero Squadron.

Enrique Yunis of Cartridge World will be taking over the presidency from Stacey Alonso of JS Alonso Accounting. Stacey will remain on the board as immediate past president. Hernando Valenzuela of HV Designs will be vice president while former president Robert Beans of Bay Plumbing will serve as treasurer. Bob Kemper of Griswold Home Care takes over as secretary and Felipe Isaza of Funcshun completes the board.

This is a great networking group that is growing every month with dynamic new members who not only do much business together but also support numerous charitable organizations individually serving the community.

For more information, visit www.profitinc.org.

Coral Gables Rotarian Katarina Jimenez, who- recently returned from a two-month mission trip to Kenya living with the Maasai, addressed her Rotary Club, many of whose members help her raise funds for the supplies sent to support the many projects she tackled, including availability of clean water, schools, school items and more. Her talk covered the mission, its challenges and outcomes.

At that same meeting, Coral Gables Rotary Club past president Yolanda Woodbridge received recognition for 22 years of perfect attendance. Congratulations, Yoli.

Non profits are encouraged to sign up for the 5K Park Fest to take place on Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Historic Virginia Beach Park on Virginia Key.

Simply sign up your nonprofit and ask people to register to participate on your team or make a donation online. Half of the registration dollars collected from your team will go back to your charity. It is a great no-risk way to support charitable programs. This is not just a walk but a day of entertainment with live music, activities for children, food concessions, vendor booths, and more — all next to a lovely beach that provides a setting for a spectacular day of fun.

For more information, visit 5kparkfest.org.

Some upcoming dates to save include Oct. 22 for A Safe Haven for Newborns Annual Gala at Jungle Island (www.asafehavenfornewborns.org) and Oct. 29 for Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Annual Halloween Party (www.coralgableswomansclub.org), one of the best Halloween events in Miami-Dade County.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.

Gloria A. Burns

Miami’s Community Newspapers

305 968-3090- Cell

305 284-7379 – Direct line office