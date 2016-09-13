Profit Inc. elects new board, service clubs plan for busy season

By: Gloria Burns |September 13, 2016

Profit Inc., one of the oldest business networking clubs in Miami-Dade County, elected a new slate of officers at its Sept. 1 meeting at 94th Aero Squadron.

Enrique Yunis of Cartridge World will be taking over the presidency from Stacey Alonso of JS Alonso Accounting. Stacey will remain on the board as immediate past president. Hernando Valenzuela of HV Designs will be vice president while former president Robert Beans of Bay Plumbing will serve as treasurer. Bob Kemper of Griswold Home Care takes over as secretary and Felipe Isaza of Funcshun completes the board.

This is a great networking group that is growing every month with dynamic new members who not only do much business together but also support numerous charitable organizations individually serving the community.

For more information, visit www.profitinc.org.

Coral Gables Rotarian Katarina Jimenez, who- recently returned from a two-month mission trip to Kenya living with the Maasai, addressed her Rotary Club, many of whose members help her raise funds for the supplies sent to support the many projects she tackled, including availability of clean water, schools, school items and more. Her talk covered the mission, its challenges and outcomes.

At that same meeting, Coral Gables Rotary Club past president Yolanda Woodbridge received recognition for 22 years of perfect attendance. Congratulations, Yoli.

Non profits are encouraged to sign up for the 5K Park Fest to take place on Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Historic Virginia Beach Park on Virginia Key.

Simply sign up your nonprofit and ask people to register to participate on your team or make a donation online. Half of the registration dollars collected from your team will go back to your charity. It is a great no-risk way to support charitable programs. This is not just a walk but a day of entertainment with live music, activities for children, food concessions, vendor booths, and more — all next to a lovely beach that provides a setting for a spectacular day of fun.

For more information, visit 5kparkfest.org.

Some upcoming dates to save include Oct. 22 for A Safe Haven for Newborns Annual Gala at Jungle Island (www.asafehavenfornewborns.org) and Oct. 29 for Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s Annual Halloween Party (www.coralgableswomansclub.org), one of the best Halloween events in Miami-Dade County.

Until next time, keep making each day count.

If you want to submit information for this column, please send your news via email to gloria@communitynewspapers.com.

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Burns' volunteer activities led her to become a columnist writing Gloria’s Gab, a column that focuses on the non-profit activity. Burns was Executive Director of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee for 6 years and then served as the first Executive Director of Coral Gables Community Foundation for 14 years after which she helped the emerging Community Foundation of Pinecrest. Active in many non profits, she received the 2015-16 President's Best Member Award from the GFWC Coral Gables Woman's Club, 2012-13 CGWC Leadership Award, 2012-2013 Rotarian of the Year Award as RCCG Public Relations Chair and Fund raising Co-Chair, 2011 Florida Federation of Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year for the District 11 and honored by the City of Doral as one of their first recipients for the Doralian Women's Award. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where sings sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

