Projects bringing new passive parks to Gables neighborhoods

A number of capital projects are underway bringing new passive parks to Coral Gables’ neighborhoods.

Under construction are the Betsy Adams and the Coral Gables Garden Club Park, 4650 Alhambra Circle, to include sidewalks, amphitheater, playground and landscaping. This park is named in honor of Adams, a civic leader and member of the Garden Club who over the past 56 years has organized several city entrance projects, the Merrick statue in front of City Hall, and the statue of Althea Merrick at the Merrick House.

Also underway are landscape improvements at a triangular passive park named the Enrique “Henry” Cepero Memorial Park, 4600 San Amaro Dr. Cepero was a longtime resident of Coral Gables and was an award-winning cancer researcher before he passed away at the age of 33.

A number of other passive parks are in the design stages, including the following:

Catalonia Park at 807 Catalonia Ave. Scope of work includes landscape beautification.

Maggiore Park at 5028 Maggiore St. Scope of work includes construction of sidewalks pathways, pagoda, playground and landscaping.

Majorca Park at 937-939 Majorca Ave. Scope of work includes landscape beautification.

Marlin Park at 6540 Marlin Dr. Scope of work includes landscape beautification.

Sarto Green Space at 299 Sarto Ave. Scope of work includes landscape beautification.

Venetia Park at 1047 Venetia Ave. Scope of work includes landscape beautification.